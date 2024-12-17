Recognising the hard work to fight the homelessness crisis

London Councils estimates that one in 50 Londoners are homeless and living in temporary accommodation. This includes almost 90,000 children – meaning on average of at least one homeless child in every London classroom.

Rough sleeping has also grown significantly in the capital, spiralling by 58% in the decade since 2014.

These numbers can feel despairing, and this year’s awards ceremony was a poignant display of the emotion felt by those of us working in the sector. It also exhibited the tireless efforts of frontline staff in London, the epicentre of the national homelessness crisis, who refuse to let the bleak situation deter them.