Recognising the value of supported housing

Councils have also experienced large funding cuts alongside increased demand for statutory services and have felt compelled to divert funding away from supported housing, with some county councils decommissioning entire support contracts. At the same time, housing associations are struggling to meet increasing need and face several barriers to developing new supported housing schemes, including low capital grant rates and revenue funding.

Our research shows we will need at least 167,000 more supported homes by 2040 to meet demand.

Everyone who works in supported housing knows how important it is that these services continue, and it is our job at the NHF to ensure the new government understands this, too. That is why we are extending the campaign period for Starts at Home into the autumn this year, so the sector can continue raising awareness in the lead up to the Autumn Statement.

As well as positively impacting people’s lives, supported housing provides great value for money for the government, as it alleviates pressures on other services. Our research found that without supported housing, 41,000 more people would be homeless, 30,000 people would be at risk of homelessness, we would need 14,000 more inpatient psychiatric places and 2,500 additional places in residential care.

“The future of supported housing relies on proper recognition and proper funding to provide housing and support to all who need it”

This year, through our Social Housing Renewal Plan and Starts at Home Campaign, we are again calling for supported housing funding to be reinstated to previous levels. We welcome the government’s manifesto commitment to multi-year funding settlements for local authorities, as this should allow them to commission long-term support contracts.

However, the funding must meet the level of need which means at least £1.6bn of ringfenced local authority funding for housing-related support. If local authorities are not provided with sufficient funding, even more supported housing services will be forced to close at a time when homelessness is rising to record levels.

The future of supported housing relies on proper recognition and proper funding to provide housing and support to all who need it. This should be a key part of a long-term plan for housing that ensures everyone can live as independently as possible, for as long as possible, in a home that meets their needs. This plan should also include an ambitious funding commitment that unlocks the development of new supported homes.

Please add your voice to those championing supported housing this Starts at Home Day and help secure a bright future for this life changing model.

Suzannah Young, supported housing policy lead, National Housing Federation