Recognising the value of supported housing

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We are extending our Starts at Home campaign to make sure the government sees the value of supported housing, writes Suzannah Young, supported housing policy lead at the National Housing Federation
Today we celebrate the eighth annual Starts at Home Day. It’s our sector’s day to recognise the incredible work supported housing providers do across the country, helping more than half a million people live independently in their communities.
This year, with a new government, it is our chance to build political support for this specialist housing provision, while also raising awareness of the pressures that supported housing is facing.
As the supported housing policy lead at the National Housing Federation (NHF), I know the work involved in providing these services and the immense value they bring. Supported housing is vital to people’s well-being, helping residents build healthy relationships, improve self-esteem and independence, retain social connections and combat loneliness. It also enables residents to access primary care, treatment and diagnosis.
Support services help people settle into their new home, maintain their tenancies, stay safe and access work, education and training.
Meeting residents and staff personally is the best way to truly understand the diverse and specialist nature of supported housing and how essential this provision is to our communities.
I recently had the pleasure of visiting Plymouth Foyer, a LiveWest supported housing scheme for young people aged between 16 and 25, in Devon. Speaking to the residents and staff at the Foyer really brought home to me how important the scheme has been in providing young people with supportive relationships, a sense of community and a secure foundation from which to achieve their goals.
“We know that many providers have struggled to continue this vital work in recent years as they face significant cost pressures and increasing viability concerns”
We’ve also seen countless inspiring examples from our members of how supported housing has improved residents’ lives. From supporting refugees escaping war, to providing person centered support to allow residents with complex needs to live independently for the first time.
However, we know that many providers have struggled to continue this vital work in recent years as they face significant cost pressures and increasing viability concerns.
At a national level, the picture is stark. Nearly one in three supported housing providers in England told us they have been forced to close housing schemes due to the worsening impacts of funding cuts and rising costs. Even more worrying, almost a fifth of supported housing members said they may have to cease providing supported housing altogether in future.
These figures are extremely concerning and, yet, not surprising. Crippling funding cuts over the past decade have made it impossible for providers to sustain services where revenue no longer meets costs.
Councils have also experienced large funding cuts alongside increased demand for statutory services and have felt compelled to divert funding away from supported housing, with some county councils decommissioning entire support contracts. At the same time, housing associations are struggling to meet increasing need and face several barriers to developing new supported housing schemes, including low capital grant rates and revenue funding.
Our research shows we will need at least 167,000 more supported homes by 2040 to meet demand.
Everyone who works in supported housing knows how important it is that these services continue, and it is our job at the NHF to ensure the new government understands this, too. That is why we are extending the campaign period for Starts at Home into the autumn this year, so the sector can continue raising awareness in the lead up to the Autumn Statement.
As well as positively impacting people’s lives, supported housing provides great value for money for the government, as it alleviates pressures on other services. Our research found that without supported housing, 41,000 more people would be homeless, 30,000 people would be at risk of homelessness, we would need 14,000 more inpatient psychiatric places and 2,500 additional places in residential care.
“The future of supported housing relies on proper recognition and proper funding to provide housing and support to all who need it”
This year, through our Social Housing Renewal Plan and Starts at Home Campaign, we are again calling for supported housing funding to be reinstated to previous levels. We welcome the government’s manifesto commitment to multi-year funding settlements for local authorities, as this should allow them to commission long-term support contracts.
However, the funding must meet the level of need which means at least £1.6bn of ringfenced local authority funding for housing-related support. If local authorities are not provided with sufficient funding, even more supported housing services will be forced to close at a time when homelessness is rising to record levels.
The future of supported housing relies on proper recognition and proper funding to provide housing and support to all who need it. This should be a key part of a long-term plan for housing that ensures everyone can live as independently as possible, for as long as possible, in a home that meets their needs. This plan should also include an ambitious funding commitment that unlocks the development of new supported homes.
Please add your voice to those championing supported housing this Starts at Home Day and help secure a bright future for this life changing model.
Suzannah Young, supported housing policy lead, National Housing Federation
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