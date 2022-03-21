Recommendation to review guidance following ‘catastrophic’ test on Grenfell-style cladding ‘just got missed’, says official

Giving a second day of evidence to the inquiry into the Grenfell fire, Brian Martin accepted that this explanation “sounds awful”.

However, he denied keeping quiet about the weaknesses in the guidance to “keep the market sweet” and insisted he had not been covering up the testing and “praying fervently” that it would not be discovered.

As the inquiry has previously heard, the UK government commissioned a series of cladding tests in 2001 to help establish the pass/fail criteria for a new large-scale test.

One of these tests, carried out on 18 July 2001, used an aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding panel with a polyethylene core – the same material which would later be installed on Grenfell Tower.

This test showed the system performed “catastrophically”, with flames reaching 20 metres high and the test stopped less than six minutes into its 30-minute duration out of concern for the safety of those present.

This should have been a major concern, because the ACM panel possessed a ‘Class 0’ fire rating, meaning it complied with guidance in force at the time for use on tall buildings.

When the results of the tests, carried out by the Building Research Establishment (BRE), were summarised for the government in September 2002, its report advised that the panel had “satisfied Class 0 requirements”, but had still “proved to be one of the worst performing products” in the larger-scale test.

It said “these issues may require further consideration”.