Housing associations are also continuing to make the case for a long-term housing strategy and have been vocal about a review of rents and rent convergence to ensure we can keep investing in our existing homes and building new ones. With costs and investment needs increasing, the reality of the decline in new homes being built is hitting home.

It is wrong to assume that we just need to sit back and wait for the politics to play out when there are quick wins that can at least help right now. At present, alongside the cost of building safety works, housing associations are incurring VAT on these works. For MTVH alone, our irrecoverable VAT for 2022-23 was £27m with a sector VAT bill of around £1bn-£2bn for essential building safety works.

This is certainly not an inevitability. Local authorities are able to recover the VAT they pay on essential building safety works, creating an unnecessary disparity and the absurd situation whereby former council homes, now part of housing association stock, are liable for VAT when undergoing safety works despite the same residents paying the same rent living in the property.

Although this disparity may hardly scream of an election issue, when considered against the impact on development it is yet another factor that is very much at the heart of the housing crisis. At MTVH, the added cost of that £27m for 2022-23 is greater restrictions on our ability to borrow to the tune of around £360m. This is resource that, if we were able to access, could help to build around 1,500-2,500 much-needed affordable homes.