Recovering and maintaining faster repairs response times to meet growing demand

The demand for repairs grew quickly as we came out of the pandemic, and has continued to rise in the past two years by almost a fifth. Responsive repairs have increased from 2.7 repairs per home this time last year, to 3.7 repairs per home in 2024.

The teams help keep our customers safe and comfortable; we visit between 600 and 800 homes every day.

Every day, Hyde’s repairs teams are in our customers’ homes, providing vital services, from tackling damp and mould, to fixing leaks and helping to get empty properties into shape for new families to call home.

If demand continues to grow at the same pace, we believe it will reach an all-time high of 4.1 repairs per home by January 2025. However, it’s worth bearing in mind that the number of repairs being reported is seasonal. Generally, there are more in winter and fewer in summer. Typically, we’d expect to have 2,000 jobs per week before Christmas. This number steadily falls in the following months to about 1,500 jobs per week by the start of April. However, straight after Christmas 2023, we saw a sharp increase to more than 2,500 jobs per week. “We’re investing more in our repairs service. Not only will it help us to meet increased demand, rising costs and changes to our repair responsibilities, but we know that it’s our responsibility to fix things”

We’ve implemented a new digital platform that’s made it easier for our customers to contact us and to raise and book repairs appointments. We’re sure this has contributed to the increase in demand. However, sector colleagues are reporting similar increases. We can only assume that it’s a consequence of more people working from home, compounded by higher housing quality standards. Regardless, it was imperative to get on top of this. Managing the jobs was critical; first, how we got our ‘work in progress’ down. We’ve never allowed the number of unfinished jobs to run away with us, so we’re investing more in our repairs service. Not only will it help us to meet increased demand, rising costs and changes to our repair responsibilities, but we know that it’s our responsibility to fix things.