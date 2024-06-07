Recovering and maintaining faster repairs response times to meet growing demand

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Maintaining customers’ homes is one of our prime obligations, writes Mark Batchelor, property services director at Hyde
Every day, Hyde’s repairs teams are in our customers’ homes, providing vital services, from tackling damp and mould, to fixing leaks and helping to get empty properties into shape for new families to call home.
The teams help keep our customers safe and comfortable; we visit between 600 and 800 homes every day.
The demand for repairs grew quickly as we came out of the pandemic, and has continued to rise in the past two years by almost a fifth. Responsive repairs have increased from 2.7 repairs per home this time last year, to 3.7 repairs per home in 2024.
If demand continues to grow at the same pace, we believe it will reach an all-time high of 4.1 repairs per home by January 2025.
However, it’s worth bearing in mind that the number of repairs being reported is seasonal. Generally, there are more in winter and fewer in summer. Typically, we’d expect to have 2,000 jobs per week before Christmas. This number steadily falls in the following months to about 1,500 jobs per week by the start of April.
However, straight after Christmas 2023, we saw a sharp increase to more than 2,500 jobs per week.
“We’re investing more in our repairs service. Not only will it help us to meet increased demand, rising costs and changes to our repair responsibilities, but we know that it’s our responsibility to fix things”
We’ve implemented a new digital platform that’s made it easier for our customers to contact us and to raise and book repairs appointments. We’re sure this has contributed to the increase in demand. However, sector colleagues are reporting similar increases. We can only assume that it’s a consequence of more people working from home, compounded by higher housing quality standards. Regardless, it was imperative to get on top of this.
Managing the jobs was critical; first, how we got our ‘work in progress’ down. We’ve never allowed the number of unfinished jobs to run away with us, so we’re investing more in our repairs service. Not only will it help us to meet increased demand, rising costs and changes to our repair responsibilities, but we know that it’s our responsibility to fix things.
We implemented a work-in-progress (WiP) recovery plan. WiP is all the responsive repairs we know about that are waiting to be completed. The aim is to keep the WiP at around 4,500, or about two weeks’ worth of jobs.
In other words, every repair should be completed within fewer than 10 days from the time a customer reports an issue.
We knew the timeline around our responsive repairs had to be better, and how important it was for our customers. At points, the average time to complete repairs increased – it was 23 days in May 2023 – and the WiP grew to almost 8,000 jobs. Along with significantly higher volumes of work, this demand resulted in more customers calling our customer service centre and our complaints team.
Towards the end of 2023, we set a new ambition to have WiP below 5,000 jobs, and ideally below 4,500. Hyde has invested financially, and brought our repairs teams like London and Kent in-house – we have 100 more trades specialists now. Our wage bill is higher, but that’s the cost of responding to our customers’ needs.
These teams complement our existing, directly employed, labour team, which is well established along the South coast. We also started using more directly employed sub-contractors and the Plentific online platform.
“Towards the end of 2023, we set a new ambition to have work in progress jobs below 5,000 and ideally below 4,500. Hyde has invested financially, and brought our repairs teams like London and Kent in-house”
We’ve worked with Plentific since July 2023, and it’s given us access to a much wider pool of small and medium-sized enterprises in London and Kent. We originally intended to just work some of our damp and mould works through the platform, but by 2024, it was pump-primed for responsive jobs.
We got our WiP down to 4,923 in April. So far in 2024, we’ve completed 45,000 repairs – 8,000 more than the same period last year.
And it’s working. Our latest overall satisfaction with repairs figure was 82.4% in April, compared with 75.7% in April 2023.
We still have a few more trades colleagues to recruit and we’ll continue to drive down to 4,500 WiP. This should give us an average repair time of eight to nine days, faster than we’ve ever done.
While the team and Hyde’s performance has been incredible, this level of demand isn’t sustainable and there is an exhaustible supply of skilled labour. With all organisations thinking about Awaab’s Law, the reviewed Decent Homes Standard, fire remediation and decarbonisation projects, we really need to understand how we can recruit, retain and train our teams over the next five to 10 years.
The landscape has never been more uncertain.
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