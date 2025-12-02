Red Kite hires new chief executive from Watford housing association

Mr Cogan will join the 6,600-home landlord from Watford Community Housing, where he is currently director of operations following previous roles at Optivo, RHP and Newlon Housing Trust.

He will take over next year from Susan Hickey, who has served as interim boss of Red Kite since May, following the retirement of Trevor Morrow. Mr Morrow had been chief executive of the High Wycombe-based association since its foundation 13 years ago.