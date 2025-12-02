Red Kite hires new chief executive from Watford housing association

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Red Kite Community Housing has hired Peter Cogan as its new chief executive following a six-month search.
Mr Cogan will join the 6,600-home landlord from Watford Community Housing, where he is currently director of operations following previous roles at Optivo, RHP and Newlon Housing Trust.
He will take over next year from Susan Hickey, who has served as interim boss of Red Kite since May, following the retirement of Trevor Morrow. Mr Morrow had been chief executive of the High Wycombe-based association since its foundation 13 years ago.
In a release today (Tuesday 2 December), Red Kite said Mr Cogan has a “wealth of experience in housing and overseeing key customer-facing functions, including the repairs, housing, customer services, customer relations and community engagement teams”.
Mr Cogan said: “I am delighted to be joining Red Kite Community Housing as chief executive.
“I want to thank the board for placing their trust in me to lead the next phase of development. I look forward to working with colleagues, partners and our communities to deliver on our commitments and uphold the values that make Red Kite such a special organisation.”
Lucy Weston, chair of the housing association’s board, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Peter... whose experience and values are a strong fit for our organisation and our communities.
“This is a pivotal time for Red Kite and for the housing sector. Peter brings the leadership we need to deliver our new corporate strategy, address challenges and ensure tenants’ voices shape everything we do.”
The tenant-led, not-for-profit landlord also outlined its four main priorities in the update announcing Mr Cogan’s appointment to the role.
These include investing in repairs and building safety, improving resident engagement and feedback, providing support to tenants through the cost of living crisis, and delivering more affordable homes.
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