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The aim of the game? Players collaboratively develop and implement a housing plan for the ageing population of fictional ‘Hope Town’. Alison Benzimra shares insights from the Serious Game in Southwark
The term ‘independent’ is frequently used with reference to older people, especially in contexts like “independent living” housing. It’s a term often used, but its nuances can sometimes get overlooked.
But it’s vital we don’t conflate autonomy with independence. While maintaining autonomy is crucial as we age, it’s a misconception to think we move through life in isolation. From the moment we are born through to our later years, a certain reciprocity exists – a mutual reliance that binds us.
Perhaps interdependence is a more fitting term, acknowledging the valuable connections we forge and maintain throughout our life.
In the same vein, systems and sectors – particularly the housing, health and social care sectors – are intricately interlinked. Their services’ efficacy hinges on recognising their mutual dependence. Too often, the siloed nature of these sectors hampers collaboration, leading to an unawareness of each other’s important work and initiatives.
As both a grant-maker and housing provider for older people in Southwark, at United St Saviour’s Charity, we find ourselves at the intersection of these sectors. That said, we are acutely aware of the challenge local communities and stakeholders face: recognising the breadth of work being done within sectors and local areas, while understanding that others in the space might grapple with the same uncertainties.
It was a chance encounter at a conference, when I met Vikki McCall of Stirling University, a co-creator of the Serious Game. Recognising its potential for the borough, a partnership quickly took shape, bringing together the University of Stirling, the Social Care Institute for Excellence (SCIE), Housing LIN, United St Saviour’s Charity and Dunhill Medical Trust to pilot the Serious Game in Southwark.
“We are acutely aware of the challenge local communities and stakeholders face: recognising the breadth of work being done within sectors and local areas, while understanding that others in the space might grapple with the same uncertainties”
The game debuted at Southwark Council on Tuesday 3 October. The room was buzzing with professionals across sectors, including the voluntary sector, architecture, occupational therapists, housing providers and an array of Southwark Council colleagues who were all curious about the large Serious Game board on the table.
The aim of the game? Players collaboratively develop and implement a housing plan for the ageing population of fictional ‘Hope Town’.
Players tackle real-world challenges that local authorities and organisations face when serving residents of the town. The dynamic shifts each round, amid differing budgets, evolving populations and changes in residents’ income, housing and health circumstances.
Although fictional, the very real challenges faced by local authorities and organisations are clear – from responding to the immediate needs of older people to implementing preventative measures and strategising for the future.
A subsequent workshop on 5 October at Appleby Blue allowed the Serious Game team to present the findings from the game and attendees to identify priorities based on emerging themes. Insights from the game and workshop will culminate in a comprehensive report for Southwark Council, which it is hoped will inform future strategies and plans. This report will also feed into the government’s Older People’s Housing taskforce and adds to SCIE’s existing report on the Commission on the Role of Housing in the Future of Care and Support.
“Although fictional, the very real challenges faced by local authorities and organisations are clear”
While the challenges of housing, health and social care are vast and ongoing, initiatives like the Serious Game give us a chance to step out of our silos and think outside the box. By stimulating partnerships in an engaging and informal way, we can foster relationships that have a real-world positive impact.
Our hope for the Serious Game is simple: while a definitive solution might not be possible, collaborative initiatives that champion interconnectedness over isolation can guide us towards a more promising future.
Alison Benzimra, head of research and influence, United St Saviour’s Charity
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