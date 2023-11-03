The term ‘independent’ is frequently used with reference to older people, especially in contexts like “independent living” housing. It’s a term often used, but its nuances can sometimes get overlooked.

But it’s vital we don’t conflate autonomy with independence. While maintaining autonomy is crucial as we age, it’s a misconception to think we move through life in isolation. From the moment we are born through to our later years, a certain reciprocity exists – a mutual reliance that binds us.

Perhaps interdependence is a more fitting term, acknowledging the valuable connections we forge and maintain throughout our life.

In the same vein, systems and sectors – particularly the housing, health and social care sectors – are intricately interlinked. Their services’ efficacy hinges on recognising their mutual dependence. Too often, the siloed nature of these sectors hampers collaboration, leading to an unawareness of each other’s important work and initiatives.