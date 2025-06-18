Redefining neighbourhood management: a commitment to building and fire safety

Safety should be the number-one priority of all landlords and housing providers. The introduction of the Building Safety Act and the Fire Safety (England) Regulations has placed an emphasis on clear and consistent engagement with customers.

But it should be a shared responsibility, and we must ensure customers also understand their responsibility, while feeling empowered to play an active role in maintaining and challenging safety standards.

Empowering customers starts with fostering open and clear communication and engagement practices, and building trust. Whether it’s through steering groups or on resident boards, reporting issues promptly or collaborating on local initiatives, customers can become partners in safeguarding their communities, ensuring they feel informed and listened to.

“Ensuring that regular building inspections are carried out and recorded effectively are crucial to redefining neighbourhood management, and technology plays a pivotal role here”

Ensuring that regular building inspections are carried out and recorded effectively are crucial to redefining neighbourhood management, and technology plays a pivotal role here. From digital platforms that streamline the reporting of safety concerns, to real-time monitoring tools, innovation is helping housing providers to respond faster and more efficiently.

At Hyde, we’ve taken steps to improve our digital solutions to address past challenges with record-keeping. These improvements are helping us build more efficient systems. They give our customers easier ways to get in touch with us about the things that matter most to them, raise repairs and report safety concerns in their neighbourhoods.

Our frontline colleagues are empowered and trained to identify safety risks, report concerns and raise repairs right from our neighbourhoods. This cuts down admin time, allowing them to spend more time on delivering the services that matter to our customers.

Improved IT functions, supported by our new customer service centre, have helped us to provide more streamlined services, giving customers more choice in how they get in touch with us.

Redefining neighbourhood management is about much more than just compliance – it’s about creating a culture where safety is at the heart of thriving communities and ensuring those who live in them are, and feel, safe and heard.

Now more than ever, the social housing sector has the opportunity and responsibility to redefine what it means to manage neighbourhoods. It means we must prioritise transparency, invest in robust safety measures and reporting mechanisms, and nurture customer engagement.

By doing so, we can maintain safety standards and create homes and neighbourhoods that customers can be proud of, and deliver the services they need, in ways that matter to them.

Neal Ackcral, chief operating officer, Hyde