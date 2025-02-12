Redeveloping unused faith-owned spaces in Wales could add 7,000 homes, charities say

Welsh thinktank the Bevan Foundation and national charity Housing Justice Cymru believe this could help solve the problem of finding suitable land in the right places.

They have called on the Welsh government, local authorities and faith-based organisations to commit to repurposing unused places of worship and associated buildings, and releasing faith-owned land holdings.

The report, Regenerating communities: affordable homes from unused faith-owned spaces, identified around 3,200 places of worship as of 2021, plus 290 buildings such as meeting halls and more 900 pieces of land owned by faith-based groups.