Redeveloping unused faith-owned spaces in Wales could add 7,000 homes, charities say

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Up to 7,000 homes could be created in Wales if unused faith-owned buildings are redeveloped as social housing, according to new research.
Welsh thinktank the Bevan Foundation and national charity Housing Justice Cymru believe this could help solve the problem of finding suitable land in the right places.
They have called on the Welsh government, local authorities and faith-based organisations to commit to repurposing unused places of worship and associated buildings, and releasing faith-owned land holdings.
The report, Regenerating communities: affordable homes from unused faith-owned spaces, identified around 3,200 places of worship as of 2021, plus 290 buildings such as meeting halls and more 900 pieces of land owned by faith-based groups.
It estimated that more than 1,300 homes could be created by redeveloping buildings, and almost 5,500 homes could be built on faith-owned land.
An estimated 70% of the places of worship in Wales could close in the next 20 years, the report said.
The organisations have asked the government to provide “enhanced capital funding” and make standards for social homes more flexible for redeveloped spaces.
The Welsh government should lead a strategic approach, they said, which could include a third party acting as a holding agent for places with the potential to be redeveloped and the creation of a “pan-Wales consultancy team to establish the outline feasibility of opportunities”.
Wendy Dearden, senior policy and research officer at the Bevan Foundation, said: “Far too often these opportunities to redevelop important community buildings get put in the ‘too difficult to do’ box.
“With the shortage of social homes and sites upon which to develop them, we must be looking at every opportunity. Our recommendations aim to find a way through the barriers to their potential being harnessed.”
John Davies, former Archbishop of Wales and chair of Housing Justice Cymru, said: “There can come a time, a sad time, when a place of worship that has been much loved over the years, comes to the end of its viable life.
“The least attractive option for that building is that it closes and becomes a ruin. There are occasions when the clearance of the site and the construction of new facilities is a feasible option.”
The research, which was supported by the Nationwide Foundation, builds on Housing Justice Cymru’s Faith in Affordable Housing project. It was launched in 2013 and works with churches to develop homes.
Last week, the Welsh government announced that affordable housing providers in Wales would receive £10m in additional funding to boost development.
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