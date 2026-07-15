Housing secretary Steve Reed has told MPs that the long-awaited housing strategy will be published at the “very beginning of September” to allow a new administration to sign it off #UKhousing

Reed tells MPs housing strategy and SAHP bids need to be reviewed by new prime minister #UKhousing

The housing secretary told the HCLG committee in November last year that the strategy might be delayed until after Christmas, but that he hoped to publish before the end of January.

During an evidence session of the Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) Committee, Mr Reed was pressed to confirm when his department will set out its long-term housing strategy, following months of delay.

Mr Reed also said that an announcement on strategic partnership allocations under the Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP) will be made by a new administration, led by incoming prime minister Andy Burnham.

Yesterday (Tuesday 14 July), Mr Reed said: “It is just about ready. I signed off what I assume was the final draft very recently but, because of other circumstances, we have not been able to get it out.

“I fully anticipate that it will be available at the very, very beginning of September.”

When asked whether there is still a need for a long-term housing strategy, he said it will be “helpful to have everything pulled together in a single document”.

He apologised that the government has not yet been able to publish it, and added that “it is right that an incoming prime minister should get a chance to give it the once-over”.

On SAHP strategic partner bids, the housing secretary said the government wants “to confirm those as quickly as possible”.

The bidding process closed in April, but confirmation of strategic partnerships has been delayed due to a request from Homes England and the Greater London Authority for providers to re-profile their bids.

This was down to the oversubscription of both programmes, with bidders asked to think about their grant drawdown in the early years of delivery.