Reed vs Jenrick: who can take credit for new homes?

With neat synergy, the current housing secretary and one of his more notable predecessors are both boasting about their record, using perhaps the most inaccurate housing statistic out there.

First, Steve Reed threw his ‘build, baby, build’ cap into the air at the news of an increase in housing starts. “Thanks to our changes to planning laws, we’re now seeing the green shoots of recovery, with an 18% increase in work starting on new homes compared to the previous year,” he said.

Then, Robert Jenrick, the Conservative defector to Reform, took time out from making other political news to boast about his record six years (and six housing secretaries) ago.

“When I was housing secretary, I felt passionately that we should get young people on to the housing ladder,” he told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg in an interview following his defection to Reform.

“What did I do? I got housing starts in this country to the highest level in my lifetime. Way, way, way above what you see today under Steve Reed or Angela Rayner.”

Both boasts have a grain of truth in them – but both need to be accompanied by more than a few pinches of salt.

Mr Reed is correct that housing starts have risen by 18% if you compare the last four quarters to the previous four. However, those previous four included the end of 2023, when the disastrous Truss-Kwarteng Budget sparked a surge in interest rates and a slump in demand. In the fourth quarter of 2023 there were just 17,000 starts, the second lowest total in almost 50 years.