Reeves pledges to overhaul planning and ‘get Britain building’

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The shadow chancellor has proposed a “once in a generation set of reforms” to accelerate infrastructure building.
Rachel Reeves told attendees at the Labour Party Conference her plans for taking on the “antiquated planning system” with reforms to accelerate the building of energy, transport and housing infrastructure.
In her speech on Monday afternoon, the shadow chancellor said that decision times for national infrastructure had increased 65% since 2012 and she is determined to “tackle the litigation which devours time and money before we even see shovels in the ground”.
She added: “Conference, it is time we had a government that matched the ambition that people have for their families and communities.
“A government siding with the builders not the blockers. A government that will get Britain building again. And with Labour we will.”
As part of Labour’s mission to speed up planning, Ms Reeves said 300 new planning officers will be appointed, which would be funded through an increase in the stamp duty surcharge on non-UK residents.
She said: “It is not right that while so many people are struggling, many homes are bought by overseas buyers, who may own a property but leave it vacant, driving up prices, while families and young people are desperate to get onto the housing ladder.”
“It is now beyond doubt: it is Labour that is the party of homeownership.”
Ms Reeves also spoke of incentives for communities in the local area of new infrastructure, such as cheaper energy bills and clearer national guidance for developers on engagement and consultation with local communities.
National Housing Federation Kate Henderson, said the organisation welcomed Reeves’ proposals.
“It’s powerful to be at a conference where housing is at the top of the agenda, and it’s been particularly welcome to see the recognition of the central role that social and affordable housing ought to play in tackling this national crisis.
“Planning departments across the country are low on capacity, causing unnecessary delays to the approval of much needed social housing. Labour’s commitment to addressing this critical lack of resource with additional planning officers is a vital step in speeding up delivery of new affordable homes and something we’ve been calling for."
James Prestwich, director of policy and external affairs at Chartered Institute of Housing, said: “It is positive to see housing feature so prominently in the shadow chancellor’s speech today and more widely across the conference. The proposals outlined so far are sensible, pragmatic solutions to some key elements of our dysfunctional housing market. Local authority planning departments are under-resourced and under-funded and boosting capacity can play an important role in reducing delays in the planning system.
Ms Reeves’ speech followed comments published at the weekend that Labour would speed up planning by reviewing rules about construction on green belt land, as part of the party’s target to build 1.5 million new homes over five years.
Ms Reeves told the Sunday Times: “We’re not talking about turning the beautiful countryside into housing developments. What we’re talking about is a common sense approach where local authorities and local people can go ahead with development on areas that are ripe for development, while still protecting our natural environment.”
“We know that some greenbelt land can be of low quality, and limited value and may include things like former car parks or petrol stations," said Ms Henderson. "Given the chronic shortage of homes we have in England - one of our most serious domestic challenges - it seems sensible to use some of this land to deliver the homes we sorely need, whilst protecting the parts of the green belt that play a vital role in our ecosystem.
Meanwhile, Angela Rayner’s speech on Sunday pledged that the Labour Party would oversee “the biggest boost in affordable and social housing for a generation”.
“We will strengthen the rules to prevent developers from wriggling out of their responsibilities and we will speed up the building of new social and affordable housing,” she stated.
Mr Prestwich added: “The green belt remains an emotive, contentious issue. We would argue a mature debate on the designation and use of green-belt land is long overdue and would welcome the opportunity to engage with any future government on how to deliver an approach that gets the right balance between building new homes and conserving the environment.”
Update: at 15.45am, 09.10.23 - Comment added from Kate Henderson.
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