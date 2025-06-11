Reeves recommits £13.2bn to Warm Homes Plan

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Chancellor Rachel Reeves has recommitted £13.2bn over five years for the government’s Warm Homes Plan
The funding, confirmed during the Spending Review today, includes £5bn of financial transactions and Barnett consequentials – funds provided to devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
It will be spent from 2025-26 to 2029-30 to “cut bills, tackle fuel poverty and accelerate to net zero”, the government said.
The investment will be allocated across schemes that support the roll-out of heat pumps, alongside energy efficiency measures and other low-carbon technologies, such as solar panels and battery storage.
The government will work with the UK’s public finance institutions, including the National Wealth Fund, to support the delivery of the Warm Homes Plan. Further details will be confirmed by October, it said.
Labour pledged in its election manifesto last year to spend an extra £6.6bn on household energy efficiency projects by the end of the current parliament in 2029. This doubled the amount already committed by the Conservatives, to reach a total of £13.2bn.
However, there had been reports before the Spending Review that Ms Reeves was considering cutting the scheme.
The chancellor allocated £3.4bn over three years to the plan in the October Budget, including £1bn for the 2025-26 financial year. More than a third of this – £374m – will go into the Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund, formerly known as the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, targeted at bringing social homes up to Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) Band C.
According to the Treasury, the Warm Homes Plan will address high home energy costs by improving energy efficiency and help to cut bills by “up to £600 per year” for families across the country by upgrading homes through insulation, heating and solar panels.
“We have expanded the Warm Homes Plan to support thousands more of the UK’s poorest households, including providing £7m to homes in Bradford, £11m to homes in Rugby and £13m for homes in Blackpool,” Ms Reeves told the House of Commons on 11 June.
“I will deliver in full our manifesto commitment to upgrade millions of homes, saving families and pensioners across the country up to £600 each and every year off their bills.”
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