Reeves recommits £13.2bn to Warm Homes Plan

The investment will be allocated across schemes that support the roll-out of heat pumps, alongside energy efficiency measures and other low-carbon technologies, such as solar panels and battery storage.

It will be spent from 2025-26 to 2029-30 to “cut bills, tackle fuel poverty and accelerate to net zero”, the government said.

The funding, confirmed during the Spending Review today, includes £5bn of financial transactions and Barnett consequentials – funds provided to devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The government will work with the UK’s public finance institutions, including the National Wealth Fund, to support the delivery of the Warm Homes Plan. Further details will be confirmed by October, it said.

Labour pledged in its election manifesto last year to spend an extra £6.6bn on household energy efficiency projects by the end of the current parliament in 2029. This doubled the amount already committed by the Conservatives, to reach a total of £13.2bn.

However, there had been reports before the Spending Review that Ms Reeves was considering cutting the scheme.

The chancellor allocated £3.4bn over three years to the plan in the October Budget, including £1bn for the 2025-26 financial year. More than a third of this – £374m – will go into the Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund, formerly known as the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, targeted at bringing social homes up to Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) Band C.