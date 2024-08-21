Chancellor Rachel Reeves is planning to introduce a 10-year rent settlement for social landlords in the next Budget on 30 October #UKhousing

The news came after London’s biggest landlords called on the government to introduce a rent settlement that lasted for a minimum of 10 years and guarantee it will not be altered.

Its report said the settlement aims to encourage the building of affordable homes by providing certainty over cashflow to housing associations and councils.

According to the Financial Times, Ms Reeves intends to increase annual rents in England by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) measure of inflation – which currently stands at 2.2% – plus an extra 1%.

Most recently, a five-year settlement of CPI+1% was announced in 2020, but rents were later capped at 7% after inflation surged in 2022.

The new government has promised “rent stability” for social landlords, with Angela Rayner, the deputy prime minister and housing secretary, pledging more direct grant funding and greater certainty around rents to help social housing providers “plan for the future”.

Sector leaders have welcomed news of the chancellor’s plans. Fiona Fletcher-Smith, chair of the G15, said: “This policy could significantly enhance the delivery of new affordable homes in London and across the UK. Although it is yet to be confirmed, it represents a crucial first step towards providing the stability and financial certainty that not-for-profit housing associations need.”

She continued: “If the government commits to the reported 10-year plan for rent settlement, it could be transformative for our sector, but it must be part of a broader strategy to address the social housing crisis.”

Andy Hulme, chief executive of housing association Hyde, said a 10-year settlement would give landlords “the certainty we need to invest in the homes we provide and to continue playing our vital role in building new affordable homes”.

“However, we’ve been let down over promises of a long-term settlement before, so the sector will be keen to secure assurances from the new government of how this commitment will be honoured when it announces its plans,” he added.

Scott Black, chief operating officer at Places for People, said the settlement “will give us the certainty and renewed confidence we need to continue to invest in our customers’ homes and the impetus to progress faster with our ambitious new homes delivery plan”.

Geeta Nanda, chief executive of MTVH, said: “Long-term stability and certainty on rents are essential to the housing sector, and we are encouraged to see that the government’s recognises this.

“A long-term settlement on social rents as part of a package of support measures, will better enable housing providers to meet the growing challenges of investment in existing homes alongside the delivery of desperately needed new, social, and affordable homes.”

Richard Petty, head of UK residential valuation at property consultancy JLL, said: “If this is true, it’s exactly what the social housing sector has been asking for. It will boost valuations. But we’ve been here before, so it will need to be absolutely immutable.”

He added: “The trick will be to ensure that the revenue is channelled in the right direction into investment in new homes… If we are serious about improving the energy efficiency and quality of existing stock, as well as delivering new affordable homes, either something has to give or funding has to be put in place to do both.”