Reflecting on the Affordable Homes Programme

At the same time, we are acutely aware that there is always more to do. We cannot pause or think that this is it. The demand for homes keeps growing, the diversity of needs and provision is forever changing and increasingly becoming complex. And there are challenges in delivering the programme outcomes.

Grant funding is only one part of delivery. Throw in pandemics, politics and policies – and meeting needs becomes harder. We know that the whole sector is dealing with issues around building safety, standards and quality alongside important environmental and sustainability considerations. As I write this, new ministers are taking up posts and new priorities are emerging. Landing a new multibillion-pound programme against an ever-changing economic and political landscape is a complex balancing act and one that takes a collaborative approach.

Finally, I have to reflect on the fact that this is the seventh affordable housing programme I have been involved in one way or another. I am not shy to admit that I am extremely proud of what is achieved through affordable housing grant investment. I have seen the value of the programme first-hand. It makes a genuine difference to people and the places they live in. The new strategic partnerships and the AHP will continue to do that.

Shahi Islam, head of affordable housing grants, Homes England