Reflecting on the Affordable Homes Programme

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Shahi Islam considers what the new strategic partnerships mean for affordable housing
The recent announcement of funding for strategic partnerships shows the government’s continuing commitment to invest in affordable housing. The strategic partnerships framework is a key part of the Affordable Homes Programme (AHP), a continuation of the success of the partnerships developed back in 2018.
The new strategic partnerships, which commit £5.2bn of funding to deliver 90,000 homes, were a milestone for Homes England, securing a strong pipeline of affordable housing.
For the agency, the new partnerships mean we can help the government deliver key priorities and welcome new partners, such as for-profits and developers. Together with housing associations, they will help deliver the ambitious programme objectives.
And whilst this allocation shows our commitment to investing in partners that can deliver at scale, we are also committed to working with the wider sector on a scheme-by-scheme approach through continuous market engagement (CME). This is an equally important route through which to support the delivery of more homes, allowing us to engage locally and with diverse partners. This dual approach to affordable housing grant investment means that we can support the delivery of up to 130,000 affordable homes.
Alongside the huge ambition and delivery outcomes, it’s worth reflecting on the importance of the AHP. Personally, and as an agency, the commitment to the concept of ‘homes’ drives our work – our endeavour to make homes happen. The AHP directly contributes to the building of new homes, each year delivering numbers in the tens of thousands for people to move into. Numbers aside, our partners are providing homes across a range of tenures to support different needs. And this new AHP also comes with very important strategic priorities around supported housing, modern methods of construction, design and quality, and sustainability. This ensures that the homes delivered support the government’s plan to “end the housing crisis, tackle homelessness and provide aspiring homeowners with a step onto the housing ladder”.
At the same time, we are acutely aware that there is always more to do. We cannot pause or think that this is it. The demand for homes keeps growing, the diversity of needs and provision is forever changing and increasingly becoming complex. And there are challenges in delivering the programme outcomes.
Grant funding is only one part of delivery. Throw in pandemics, politics and policies – and meeting needs becomes harder. We know that the whole sector is dealing with issues around building safety, standards and quality alongside important environmental and sustainability considerations. As I write this, new ministers are taking up posts and new priorities are emerging. Landing a new multibillion-pound programme against an ever-changing economic and political landscape is a complex balancing act and one that takes a collaborative approach.
Finally, I have to reflect on the fact that this is the seventh affordable housing programme I have been involved in one way or another. I am not shy to admit that I am extremely proud of what is achieved through affordable housing grant investment. I have seen the value of the programme first-hand. It makes a genuine difference to people and the places they live in. The new strategic partnerships and the AHP will continue to do that.
Shahi Islam, head of affordable housing grants, Homes England
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