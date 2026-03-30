Reflecting on three decades of change, challenge and opportunity

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Nick Worboys, director of sustainability and commercial services at Amplius, looks back on 35 years in the housing sector ahead of her retirement this year
Reflecting on my career in housing, I’d be lying if I said it was something I’d ever planned. Like many people in this sector, I pretty much fell into it – but I couldn’t be more thankful that I did.
Before housing, I’d had lots of jobs, but when my eldest son was born, I wanted something that didn’t involve working on weekends. When I saw a role advertised with South Norfolk District Council, I applied. Little did I know that decision would shape the next three decades of my career.
The role was supporting people who were homeless or at risk of homelessness, including managing hostels. It was the sharp end of housing and incredibly challenging at times. Some moments were heartbreaking, particularly when visiting people who had just been evicted and were facing extremely uncertain futures.
But those early experiences also showed me how important housing is and the difference it can make.
“People would leave their rent in the coal shed or have it ready on the kitchen table”
After a few years in Norfolk, I moved back closer to family in Lincolnshire and continued working in local authority housing. One role involved collecting rents across communities, quite literally driving around with a money bag and visiting tenants.
It was a very different time. People would leave their rent in the coal shed or have it ready on the kitchen table. It was a very personal way of working, and it meant you got to know your tenants and their communities incredibly well.
Then, in 1993, I joined Longhurst Housing Association as a housing assistant, which proved to be a turning point in my career. The opportunity to get professional qualifications through the Chartered Institute of Housing and a degree was one thing that attracted me to this role. At the time, the organisation had about 2,500 homes, and much fewer staff than it does now, making it feel like a small family.
Those early years were very hands-on. I spent a lot of time out in neighbourhoods across places like Scunthorpe, Grimsby, Immingham and Lincoln, working from small local offices, including a builder’s hut on one estate where residents knew they could find me every Thursday.
Then my career really began to evolve. Around 2000, I became the housing and technical manager for the Boston area and subsequently took on responsibility for the repairs service across the association. It was quite a shift, and not long after came another unexpected opportunity.
The organisation was looking to expand its development programme and needed someone to focus on building relationships with developers, contractors and local authorities. I was asked to step into the role of development new business manager. At the time, I knew very little about development, but I was told that I talked more than anyone else in the organisation and that might be useful!
It turned out to be a role I loved. Development opened a whole new world. It was fast-paced, high-pressure and at the time, still very male-dominated. I remember attending meetings with major developers who were expecting a man called Nick to walk through the door.
But once those initial moments passed, strong relationships were built. Trust was always at the heart of how we worked, and over time, those relationships helped us grow our development programme.
“Housing has given me opportunities I never expected... it’s been a journey that has constantly evolved”
Of course, development also brought big challenges such as managing large budgets, securing planning permission, delivering programmes on time and ensuring quality. One thing we were always clear about was that affordable housing should be built to the same standards as market homes. We challenged developers if the quality wasn’t right, because our customers deserve homes they can be proud of.
When I reflect on my career, the moments that stand out most are still those connected to customers. Seeing someone walk into their new home for the first time and watching their reaction never gets old. It’s also incredibly rewarding to drive past schemes years later and still feel proud of what was delivered.
It’s fair to say that housing has given me opportunities I never expected. From frontline management to maintenance, development, sales and wider strategic roles, it’s been a journey that has constantly evolved.
If there’s one piece of advice I would give to anyone considering a career in housing, it’s this: keep an open mind. Most of us don’t set out to work in this sector, but once you’re in it, the possibilities are enormous. And at the heart of it all is the chance to make a genuine difference to people’s lives.
Nick Worboys, director of sustainability and commercial services, Amplius
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