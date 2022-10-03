Reflections on our Racism and Housing campaign so far

Some of the stories Inside Housing has published as part of the Racism and Housing campaign

Some of the stories Inside Housing has published as part of the Racism and Housing campaign

On #HousingDiversityDay, @jester highlights some of the stories Inside Housing has published this year as part of our Racism and Housing campaign #UKhousing

These are just a few of the stories and investigations we’ve published so far.

Representation and diversity are really important, including in senior level roles. Our stories in this series do talk about that issue, but they also seek to go further, to look at the picture of how racism impacts invisibly and visibly on the work that landlords do day to day, how people experience living in the sector’s homes, and how staff experience working for social landlords.

#HousingDiversityDay encourages social landlords to “share their experiences and journey with equality, diversity and inclusion in the sector”. Race equality and diversity is a really important part of that.

As today is Housing Diversity Day, we thought this was a great time to reflect on some of the stories we’ve published so far and what we hope for this series to accomplish.

It’s been a year and a bit since Inside Housing’s Racism and Housing series began, with the intention of investigating how racism interacts with and impacts on housing – for tenants, for staff working in housing, and for social landlords themselves.

How race impacts on people’s chances of living in a damp home or experiencing fuel poverty

The first story in our series was published in May 2021 and has never been so relevant. Our dive into the statistics showed that people of colour, particularly people from certain ethnicities, are much more likely to be blighted by damp, mould and fuel poverty.

Statistics released since this story was published show that the gap has only got worse. In the two years to March 2021, an average of 12.6% of white households were in fuel poverty, compared with 19.1% of households from all other ethnic groups combined. And this was before the current crisis in energy prices, inflation and cost of living.

Race and the cost of living crisis

You would have to be pretty rich to escape any effects of the current crisis, with food prices, energy prices, rent and mortgages all taking their toll. But how does racism impact this picture? This feature analysed how race disparities are likely to feed into economic disparities this winter, and what social landlords could or should be doing.

Some key numbers: 7% of all households are food insecure, 21% of Black households, and 27% of social renting households.

How Cardiff landlords are tackling under-representation

Community-based housing associations in Cardiff realised they didn’t reflect their community and started to do something about it. One part of that answer was ‘Pathway to Board’, a programme that is hoped will produce a high calibre stream of candidates for board roles in housing and in the rest of civic society in Cardiff.

What’s interesting here is that the landlords involved are really clear that there is a direct link between leadership reflecting what a community looks like and decisions that prioritise that community.

As Taff Housing’s Abdi Segulle, programme leader for Pathway to Board, told us: “The status quo cannot be maintained. We can no longer continue the way we make decisions in the boardroom, which subsequently feeds through to the organisation. I think, with all good intentions, there have been gaps in terms of service delivery [and] in terms of opportunity for employees.”