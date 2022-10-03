Reflections on our Racism and Housing campaign so far

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On Housing Diversity Day, Jess McCabe highlights some of the stories Inside Housing has published as part of our Racism and Housing campaign, from fuel poverty to the cost of living crisis and actions taken by landlords to become more representative
It’s been a year and a bit since Inside Housing’s Racism and Housing series began, with the intention of investigating how racism interacts with and impacts on housing – for tenants, for staff working in housing, and for social landlords themselves.
As today is Housing Diversity Day, we thought this was a great time to reflect on some of the stories we’ve published so far and what we hope for this series to accomplish.
#HousingDiversityDay encourages social landlords to “share their experiences and journey with equality, diversity and inclusion in the sector”. Race equality and diversity is a really important part of that.
Representation and diversity are really important, including in senior level roles. Our stories in this series do talk about that issue, but they also seek to go further, to look at the picture of how racism impacts invisibly and visibly on the work that landlords do day to day, how people experience living in the sector’s homes, and how staff experience working for social landlords.
These are just a few of the stories and investigations we’ve published so far.
How race impacts on people’s chances of living in a damp home or experiencing fuel poverty
The first story in our series was published in May 2021 and has never been so relevant. Our dive into the statistics showed that people of colour, particularly people from certain ethnicities, are much more likely to be blighted by damp, mould and fuel poverty.
Statistics released since this story was published show that the gap has only got worse. In the two years to March 2021, an average of 12.6% of white households were in fuel poverty, compared with 19.1% of households from all other ethnic groups combined. And this was before the current crisis in energy prices, inflation and cost of living.
Race and the cost of living crisis
You would have to be pretty rich to escape any effects of the current crisis, with food prices, energy prices, rent and mortgages all taking their toll. But how does racism impact this picture? This feature analysed how race disparities are likely to feed into economic disparities this winter, and what social landlords could or should be doing.
Some key numbers: 7% of all households are food insecure, 21% of Black households, and 27% of social renting households.
How Cardiff landlords are tackling under-representation
Community-based housing associations in Cardiff realised they didn’t reflect their community and started to do something about it. One part of that answer was ‘Pathway to Board’, a programme that is hoped will produce a high calibre stream of candidates for board roles in housing and in the rest of civic society in Cardiff.
What’s interesting here is that the landlords involved are really clear that there is a direct link between leadership reflecting what a community looks like and decisions that prioritise that community.
As Taff Housing’s Abdi Segulle, programme leader for Pathway to Board, told us: “The status quo cannot be maintained. We can no longer continue the way we make decisions in the boardroom, which subsequently feeds through to the organisation. I think, with all good intentions, there have been gaps in terms of service delivery [and] in terms of opportunity for employees.”
How planning is failing to address race inequality in housing
This piece looked at how the planning system could work better. To take just one example: public consultation on planning permission. “Those with a lot of time and resources are more likely to engage, and given the economic inequalities in England today, that is much more likely to be affluent people and white people.”
How racism impacts homeless people
Alex Raikes, strategic director of Stand Against Racism & Inequality, a Bristol-based charity that supports victims of hate crime in the Avon and Somerset area, told us: “Many [people] would rather be street homeless if they can’t sofa-surf than go into hostels because of the racism. We have heard that anecdotally from people who have come to us, but we need a lot more research.”
Inside Housing diversity survey 2021: we reveal how diverse UK housing’s leadership is
Our survey gave a snapshot of diversity in the top jobs in housing – including executive-level jobs and board members. Among the findings: 62 housing associations had all-white executive teams and more than a quarter of associations had all-white boards.
Other findings include: men made up 58% of all executive-level jobs in the UK and 66% of G15 executives. While 18% of social housing tenants in England are disabled, only 5% of executives identified as disabled and 4.9% of board members. The survey also found a huge gap in the data on sexuality and gender identity.
Diversity, equality, inclusion – these continue to form an important thread that is woven through Inside Housing’s coverage. Race, gender, sexuality, disability – and the whole picture of diversity – intersects with the day-to-day work of housing, whether that’s how cultural competency training for staff can improve the experiences of trans tenants, or whether that’s the person who responded to our discrimination survey to tell us of staff and male service users at a homelessness organisation making sexual comments about female service users.
We will continue to cover these stories and look at ways to tell these stories in order to cast a spotlight on both the problems and efforts to change.
If you have any ideas for our Housing and Racism series – or on any other topic within diversity, equality and inclusion – then please do get in touch at jess.mccabe@insidehousing.co.uk.
Jess McCabe, deputy editor (features), Inside Housing
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