Reflections on the 2024 far-right riots: what should we be doing now?

Almost 12 months on from the riots, we now have the chance to assess what we’ve done, and move beyond a reactive and legalistic response to reassess our role, not only as landlords, but as community anchors.

The initial legal response – through anti-social behaviour orders, injunctions or eviction notices – may have addressed the visible aftermath of the riots, but did little to counteract the deeper social fractures or prevent future unrest. The riots were not just a breakdown of law and order; they were a rupture in social cohesion. And it is this cohesion that housing organisations must now urgently work to rebuild.

Over the past year, many housing organisations, spurred on by regulatory pressures, have focused on compliance and risk mitigation. While necessary, this approach has often meant that community engagement, anti-racism work and local partnerships were deprioritised.

The regulator’s emphasis on listening to tenants is a step forward, but the sector has not done enough to embed this into day-to-day practice. Tenant satisfaction surveys and focus groups alone cannot counteract the alienation many residents feel, especially in marginalised communities disproportionately affected by far-right and Islamophobic rhetoric and its consequences.