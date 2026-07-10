Reform UK’s plans to scrap social value could result in job losses, procurement sector warns

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Leaders across the procurement sector have warned that Reform UK’s recently announced proposals to scrap social value requirements when awarding public contracts could lead to job losses.
Reform UK has said it would remove social value tests from the regime entirely and govern procurement only by whether a contract represents value for money and, where possible, whether the goods or services are British.
Under rules first created by the Public Services (Social Value) Act 2012, central and local government authorities have a statutory duty to score contracts on social value elements such as decarbonisation and diversity and inclusion.
Reform said the current and previous governments have wasted public money on “political box-ticking rather than value for money”.
Robert Jenrick, Reform UK’s shadow chancellor, said: “A Reform government will scrap the social value test and focus on two things: creating jobs and investment in Britain, and delivering value for money for you, the taxpayer.”
Professionals across the procurement sector have highlighted that social value also supports local economics and helps to create jobs.
In addition, new research out today shows how London’s social homes generated over £20bn of social value in the last financial year, according to the latest ‘value of a social tenancy’ research, a methodology first developed by Hyde Group in 2018.
Michael McLaughlin, group head of social value at LHC Procurement Group, said: “We should absolutely debate how social value is delivered, measured and improved. Always. That’s healthy.
“But reducing it to a divisive political slogan risks undermining one of the most powerful tools we have to strengthen local economies, support communities and improve lives in what are, for many, pretty challenging times.”
Anna Moore, chief executive of Domna Homes, said that “axing social impact would kill local jobs”.
She added: “Reform think social value is about decarb and [diversity and inclusion] records – actually, the biggest points in procurement often come from local employment and taking on apprentices.
“Social value creates local jobs. Killing it is a mistake.”
Graham Watts, chief executive at Construction Industry Council, said: “It would be a great shame for all the work on social value and [equality, diversity and inclusion] over many years to be lost with a change of government.
“However, political parties will set out their policies in manifestos prior to the next election and the public will vote accordingly and we will have to accept whatever mandate is delivered; but there is a long way yet to go.”
The Procurement Act 2023, which was brought in under Rishi Sunak’s government and came into force last year, replaced EU-derived rules with a framework designed to simplify processes, increase flexibility and allow organisations to consider wider outcomes, such as social value and sustainability, when awarding contracts.
It requires organisations to formally weigh social good alongside cost and quality – supporting local jobs, community initiatives and environmental improvements – rather than treating these outcomes as optional.
Last week, as part of his bid to be the next prime minister, Andy Burnham set out his intention to ensure that all eligible public contracts are subject to “proper social value weighting”.
This included a requirement for a much greater supply of 45-day work placements and apprenticeships for young people.
However, Rico Wojtulewicz, director of policy and market insight at the National Federation of Builders (NFB), said: “NFB members have always taken social value seriously.
“However, in recent years social value scoring has become a costly tick-box exercise where hiring an expert in bureaucracy and policy is likely to achieve a higher score than employing and buying materials locally, training the next generation of skilled workers and investing sustainably in your region.
“We would advise Reform and Burnham to move away from spreadsheet theatrics and make the system lighter-touch, more proportionate and driven by real-world outcomes.”
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