Reforming the planning system must not come at the cost of the environment

Any attempt to address flaws within the planning system must retain the importance of environmental protection – alongside the wider needs of society – at its heart, writes Rachel Hough #UKhousing

However, despite a series of political shifts over recent weeks, months and years, the relaxation of existing planning rules has been a common thread throughout successive government proposals for planning reform. So just how would deregulation affect planning for climate change?

Effective policy-making and decision-making has the power to ensure that new development incorporates the necessary measures to reduce carbon emissions, adapt to the effects of climate change and improve environmental outcomes for all.

With the built environment responsible for around 40% of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide, the work undertaken by their planning departments, and the wider town planning system, is vital to tackling climate change.

More than three-quarters of local authorities within the UK have now declared a climate emergency in a bid to decarbonise.

Thus far we’ve seen ‘Growth Areas’ mooted by 2020’s Planning for the Future White Paper; the proposed replacement of the environmental impact regulations with a new streamlined system of environmental outcomes reports in the Levelling Up Bill in May this year; as well as proposals for the designation of ‘Investment Zones’ in September’s ill-fated Mini Budget that intended to accelerate the delivery of development for jobs and homes.

As planners, our role is always a balancing act. We must understand how to address the climate emergency alongside a range of wider needs and objectives in both a viable and deliverable manner.

As the climate crisis unfolds alongside rises in the cost of living, and pervasive issues of housing supply and affordability, difficult trade-offs will be required.

“As planners, our role is always a balancing act. We must understand how to address the climate emergency alongside a range of wider needs”

A recent study undertaken by researchers at the University of Kent indicates that if the projected approach to building new homes and retrofitting existing housing stock continues, then under the government’s pledge to build 300,000 new homes a year (recently reiterated by returning housing secretary Michael Gove), the housing system would account for the entirety of England’s 1.5C carbon budget.

Many believe the problem was exacerbated when the government scrapped the Code for Sustainable Homes in 2015, which allowed new homes to be built to lower standards of energy efficiency.

While the introduction of the Future Homes Standard from 2025 will go some way to improving the sustainability of new development, research suggests that this is not ambitious enough. To properly address carbon emissions, the environmental standards applied to new build homes must increase, while also upgrading and better utilising our existing housing stock.