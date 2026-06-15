Reform’s plan to ban foreign nationals from social housing ‘racist and morally wrong’, Shelter says

In a post on Substack, Reform leader Nigel Farage said that alongside the ban, those already in social housing would be removed and deported if they could not find alternative accommodation.

He said: “Foreign nationals who are unable to relocate to private rented accommodation after a three-month grace period will lose their right to remain and be liable for deportation under Operation Restoring Justice.

“Residency and preference requirements for social housing will be used to ensure that veterans and long-term local residents will be preferenced for social housing, with exceptions only for groups like domestic abuse survivors and care leavers.”

Asylum seekers are ineligible for state housing and have no recourse to public funds. One in 10 new social tenancies are allocated to non-UK nationals.

Migrants who are eligible for social housing are often not classified as having priority need by councils, so must wait longer to be housed.

Sarah Elliott, chief executive of Shelter, said the plan to remove people who are legally settled in the country from their homes is “racist and morally wrong”.