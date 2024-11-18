Refugee and migrant organisations report 99% increase in adults experiencing homelessness

Bridget Young, director at NACCOM, said: “Our research shows that thousands of people each year are needlessly pushed into destitution and homelessness as they go through the asylum and immigration system. No one should have to experience trauma, hardship and injustice simply because of their immigration status, but this is the reality for so many.”

NACCOM said that a failing asylum system, inaccessible legal advice, a lack of affordable housing and a general increase in homelessness are putting extreme pressure on the voluntary sector and local authorities.

Leon Elliott, policy and research co-ordinator at NACCOM, said: “While we know it is just the tip of the iceberg, our data underscores the reality of destitution faced by many refugees and migrants today, and the need for immediate action to end homelessness for all.”

Among other policy changes, NACCOM is advocating for an extension of the 28 day move-on period from asylum accommodation to at least 56 days.

In response, a Home Office spokesperson said: “We have inherited huge pressures in the asylum system, but we are working to make sure individuals have the support they need following an asylum decision and to help local authorities better plan their assistance with homelessness.

“Support for newly recognised refugees is available through Migrant Help and their partners, which includes advice on how to access Universal Credit, the labour market and where to get assistance with housing.”

The government said it is aware of the need for a smooth transition between asylum accommodation and other accommodation for those asylum seekers who are granted leave to remain.

It is also working with local authorities to manage the impact as it works to reduce the number of asylum seekers awaiting a decision.