Refugees who become homeless in London after eviction from Home Office accommodation up 39%

The cross-party group said the monthly increase amounted to 846 such homelessness presentations in October.

As a result, London Councils is warning that the number will rise even further in the coming months, as the government continues ramping up the number of asylum decisions and works to close several hotels by the new year.

The group said boroughs were struggling with a severe shortage of accommodation, while many reported having nothing to offer refugees who were sleeping rough.

It said this was exacerbated by the Home Office providing no funding to local authorities to support asylum seekers in hotels since April this year.