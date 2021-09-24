Regardless of its change of name, the problems for DLUHC will continue to stack up

So it’s farewell to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government and hello to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

As rumoured last week, we have new brass plates and stationery to go with new secretary of state Michael Gove at Marsham Street and a new office in Wolverhampton.

So what’s the difference between MHCLG and DLUHC? First, and most obvious, is that top billing for levelling up, as DLUHC becomes the unpronounceable in pursuit of the undefinable. Second, it’s worth remembering why the rebranding to MHCLG seemed so significant when it happened three-and-a-half years and three secretaries of state ago.

It was not just the H in the title, it was the way it was a deliberate echo of the 1950s and 1960s, when the two main parties competed with each other to build more council houses, and Macmillan rather than Thatcher seemed the reference point for the Tories on housing.

Third, an important caveat to that: although relegated to second billing, housing is still there in the name, which is more than can be said for its predecessors since the 1970s.