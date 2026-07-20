Regeneration 20 years on: how has the Commonwealth Games changed Glasgow?

Glasgow’s Local Housing Strategy sets a target that 80% of new build affordable housing should be available for social rent.

According to Clyde Gateway, the plans have potential for 2,500 homes. While it is unclear exactly how many of these will be available for social or mid-market rent, housing associations already present in the area – such as Wheatley, West of Scotland, Thenue and others – are expected to play a key role.

This next stage is part of a 10-year vision and involves a £500m investment in 250 acres of land, with plans under way for homes, hotels, businesses and commercial space, supported by a range of innovations such as district heating networks and surface water management systems.

“Having delivered that pretty significant programme of activity over a period approaching 20 years, we’re at the next stage of the masterplan, which is all about focusing on [South Lanarkshire neighbourhood] Shawfield and Dalmarnock as being a new prospect for Glasgow,” he says.

“If you go back to the London Olympics, or really any mass participation event, the easiest thing in the world is to build a bunch of tower blocks and have thousands of two-bedroom flats”

Born in Estonia, Mr Karnejenko immigrated to Glasgow with his family as a child, and will be representing Team Scotland at this summer’s games.

Around 160,000 sq m of business space has been opened up and new green spaces developed, including Cuningar Loop woodland park. There’s also a ‘pocket’ park, named Pigeon Park by a local schoolchild and opened earlier this summer by Commonwealth gymnast Pavel Karnejenko.

Between October 2018 and March 2025, 640 mid-market and social rent homes were completed in the area, with housing developers such as CCG Homes, Cruden and Barratt among those involved, alongside housing associations including Wheatley, West of Scotland Housing Association and Thenue.

Since its inception, Clyde Gateway has attracted £1.5bn of public and private sector investment, delivered more than 4,000 homes and created around 8,000 jobs in the local areas.

The Clyde Gateway area as a whole spans 2,000 acres, from Glasgow’s East End into South Lanarkshire, just across the River Clyde. It is an area ripe for regeneration, Mr McKay points out: only around two miles from the city centre, well-connected by road and rail, and with the river providing plenty of opportunities for green space.

Consultation with the local community has highlighted pride in the area’s heritage and history, as well as a desire for modernisation – a balance that is at the front of Mr McKay’s mind as he considers the next stage.

“You look at any image of what this area and its industry were like in the past and you can see how everything was just packed in,” he says.

“Essentially we’re trying to do that ‘back to the future’ moment, where you can go out your front door and walk to your office development or your industrial space, and then connect through the station back into the city centre, or get on your bike and go along the River Clyde into [city centre park] Glasgow Green. You start to have an area in which people can live and work.

“That’s where we’re a bit different from a number of other regions or regeneration areas, because we’re sitting across all the use types, both housing and commercial, and thinking about how we bring all of that together.”

That focus is clear as we make the short walk from EastWorks to a ‘smart bridge’ overlooking the River Clyde, completed in 2021 to connect Dalmarnock with the Shawfield neighbourhood in South Lanarkshire and designed to carry pedestrians, cyclists and power connections over the river. As we walk, Mr McKay points out historical industrial buildings converted into storage space and leisure facilities, alongside rows of new homes and accessible green spaces carved out of the landscape.

Raising the standard

Central to the new phase of work is the building of around 600 more homes, adding to the thousands already completed in the East End more widely.

A wide range of Glasgow’s developers and housing associations, including CCG Homes and Thenue, are involved in the plans, which will ultimately deliver mixed-tenure estates designed to attract a demographic mix, with the majority available at social rent.

The building of family homes has been particularly important in a city where flats make up more than two-thirds of all housing stock, says Michael Gray from Glasgow City Council’s neighbourhoods, regeneration and sustainability team.

He points to the 2014 Commonwealth Games athletes’ village – 700 homes built in 700 days, 400 of them leased at social rent by Thenue and West of Scotland Housing Association following the conclusion of the competition.

“If you go back to the London Olympics, or really any mass participation event, the easiest thing in the world is to build a bunch of tower blocks and have thousands of two-bedroom flats,” Mr Gray points out. “Glasgow made a conscious decision that it wasn’t the way to go, for a whole variety of reasons.”