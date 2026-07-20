Regeneration 20 years on: how has the Commonwealth Games changed Glasgow?

The Commonwealth Games was meant to kick off regeneration in Glasgow’s East End. The games are returning – but how much has the redevelopment accomplished? Eve Livingston reports as part of Inside Housing’s Spotlight on Regeneration series
Few parts of Glasgow have experienced such rapid and recurrent change as Dalmarnock in the city’s East End.
Walking around in the late 19th century, you would have encountered smoke billowing from mills and factories at the heart of Glasgow’s crucial manufacturing and heavy engineering sectors. By the 1950s, the city had a bustling population of more than 45,000 people.
But visit again just 30 years later and you would have been greeted by ruins and dereliction. The deindustrialisation of Glasgow bulldozed through Dalmarnock, and the “slum clearance” programme of the 1950s to 1970s saw homes demolished and the population reduced by almost 80% to less than 10,000 people.
By 2007, the area still bore these scars, much of it vast swathes of wasteland and the ruins of demolished buildings. But in November that year, Glasgow was announced as the host city for the 2014 Commonwealth Games, an accolade that brought with it an influx of funding and a commitment to regenerating Dalmarnock, first as a hub for the games and then, as part of their legacy, as a thriving community once more.
Walking around today, the old brushes up against the new: converted factories and traditional school and church buildings sit alongside new build social rent homes, shiny sporting facilities and lively commercial units. The Commonwealth Games are coming back to Glasgow this summer. The city stepped up to rescue the event when the state of Victoria in Australia pulled out. But the regeneration kick-started by the 2014 event is far from complete.
The regeneration of Glasgow’s East End began in earnest with the establishment of Clyde Gateway in 2007, one of six urban regeneration companies created in Scotland at the time and the only one still existing in its original form.
The organisation is made up of a trading subsidiary focused on investment in property development, as well as a charity arm, owned by Glasgow City Council, neighbouring South Lanarkshire Council and the government’s Scottish Enterprise body.
“The way the model works is that when we realise a return in [the limited company], we gift that to the charity,” explains Martin McKay, chief executive of Clyde Gateway. We are sitting in a modern meeting room in EastWorks, a Victorian gas purifier shed in Dalmarnock that was brought back into use in 2023 by the organisation as nearly 4,000 square metres of creative office space.
“That allows the charity to invest in the wider range of regeneration outcomes, for example physical investments like green space and biodiversity,” he continues.
“The charity is our interface with the community. That’s the vehicle we use to work on things like child poverty, health, education, community well-being – whatever our communities tell us is important to them.”
The Clyde Gateway area as a whole spans 2,000 acres, from Glasgow’s East End into South Lanarkshire, just across the River Clyde. It is an area ripe for regeneration, Mr McKay points out: only around two miles from the city centre, well-connected by road and rail, and with the river providing plenty of opportunities for green space.
Since its inception, Clyde Gateway has attracted £1.5bn of public and private sector investment, delivered more than 4,000 homes and created around 8,000 jobs in the local areas.
Between October 2018 and March 2025, 640 mid-market and social rent homes were completed in the area, with housing developers such as CCG Homes, Cruden and Barratt among those involved, alongside housing associations including Wheatley, West of Scotland Housing Association and Thenue.
Around 160,000 sq m of business space has been opened up and new green spaces developed, including Cuningar Loop woodland park. There’s also a ‘pocket’ park, named Pigeon Park by a local schoolchild and opened earlier this summer by Commonwealth gymnast Pavel Karnejenko.
Born in Estonia, Mr Karnejenko immigrated to Glasgow with his family as a child, and will be representing Team Scotland at this summer’s games.
“If you go back to the London Olympics, or really any mass participation event, the easiest thing in the world is to build a bunch of tower blocks and have thousands of two-bedroom flats”
Now Clyde Gateway is entering the next phase, Mr McKay explains.
“Having delivered that pretty significant programme of activity over a period approaching 20 years, we’re at the next stage of the masterplan, which is all about focusing on [South Lanarkshire neighbourhood] Shawfield and Dalmarnock as being a new prospect for Glasgow,” he says.
This next stage is part of a 10-year vision and involves a £500m investment in 250 acres of land, with plans under way for homes, hotels, businesses and commercial space, supported by a range of innovations such as district heating networks and surface water management systems.
According to Clyde Gateway, the plans have potential for 2,500 homes. While it is unclear exactly how many of these will be available for social or mid-market rent, housing associations already present in the area – such as Wheatley, West of Scotland, Thenue and others – are expected to play a key role.
Glasgow’s Local Housing Strategy sets a target that 80% of new build affordable housing should be available for social rent.
Consultation with the local community has highlighted pride in the area’s heritage and history, as well as a desire for modernisation – a balance that is at the front of Mr McKay’s mind as he considers the next stage.
“You look at any image of what this area and its industry were like in the past and you can see how everything was just packed in,” he says.
“Essentially we’re trying to do that ‘back to the future’ moment, where you can go out your front door and walk to your office development or your industrial space, and then connect through the station back into the city centre, or get on your bike and go along the River Clyde into [city centre park] Glasgow Green. You start to have an area in which people can live and work.
“That’s where we’re a bit different from a number of other regions or regeneration areas, because we’re sitting across all the use types, both housing and commercial, and thinking about how we bring all of that together.”
That focus is clear as we make the short walk from EastWorks to a ‘smart bridge’ overlooking the River Clyde, completed in 2021 to connect Dalmarnock with the Shawfield neighbourhood in South Lanarkshire and designed to carry pedestrians, cyclists and power connections over the river. As we walk, Mr McKay points out historical industrial buildings converted into storage space and leisure facilities, alongside rows of new homes and accessible green spaces carved out of the landscape.
Central to the new phase of work is the building of around 600 more homes, adding to the thousands already completed in the East End more widely.
A wide range of Glasgow’s developers and housing associations, including CCG Homes and Thenue, are involved in the plans, which will ultimately deliver mixed-tenure estates designed to attract a demographic mix, with the majority available at social rent.
The building of family homes has been particularly important in a city where flats make up more than two-thirds of all housing stock, says Michael Gray from Glasgow City Council’s neighbourhoods, regeneration and sustainability team.
He points to the 2014 Commonwealth Games athletes’ village – 700 homes built in 700 days, 400 of them leased at social rent by Thenue and West of Scotland Housing Association following the conclusion of the competition.
“If you go back to the London Olympics, or really any mass participation event, the easiest thing in the world is to build a bunch of tower blocks and have thousands of two-bedroom flats,” Mr Gray points out. “Glasgow made a conscious decision that it wasn’t the way to go, for a whole variety of reasons.”
Among these reasons were the desire to reorient regeneration in the city towards the East End; the high potential of an accessible riverfront site; and the aspiration to raise the city’s housing standards, “not just affordable housing but housing in general, in terms of things like space standards and sustainability, open space, access – and also family homes”, Mr Gray says.
Glasgow’s athletes’ village, unlike the high rises built for the 2012 London Olympics, included a mix of houses and low-rise apartments, all featuring solar panels, large windows and balconies with views over the city and river. “It was a conscious decision to build a low-rise athletes’ village with a majority of the homes for social rent. That set the standard for thinking big in regeneration and also raised the standard of what comes after it,” Mr Gray explains.
The development of the athletes’ village site has not been without controversy. While some amenities and infrastructure accompanied the development – such as Riverbank Primary School, which opened in 2019 – residents have long campaigned for a local supermarket. Lidl only began work on a vacant site earlier this year.
Tenant-led campaigns have also raised problems with living conditions in some units, and residents have criticised the delay to the second phase of building, which has seen a vacant adjacent strip of land become a dumping ground for flytippers. Clyde Gateway declined to comment on the delay.
“We see the East End as an area where we can help shape growth in a sustainable way, and support the development of a strong, connected community where people can put down roots and thrive”
Ruairi Kelly, convener for housing, development, built heritage and land use at Glasgow City Council, told local media in 2023 that the delay had been caused by Covid and that it was not practical to keep on clearing the site in the meantime. Work has now begun on the site and is slated for completion by the end of 2028.
There have been challenges for the council and partners too, not least macroeconomic factors such as the 2008 sub-prime crash, wars and inflation, “which have slowed things down in terms of delivery”, Mr Gray acknowledges.
“And, like most of the country, we’re in a housing emergency – so we have this dilemma about expanding tenure diversity to get a range of people and household sizes in, while also knowing we need to get people out of homelessness, out of temporary accommodation,” he points out.
The city also has almost 70 housing associations operating at once.
“That can be a challenge when you have a finite pot of money and there are 60 different voices in your ear,” he says. “But it brings strength as well, because they’re not just about housing, they’re about our different communities.”
Overall, says Clyde Gateway’s Mr McKay, there is a lot to learn from the experience.
“I think if you’re a regeneration agency working in the way we do, you’ve got to be flexible while also having tenacity and focus. We’ve always been clear on our vision and objectives, and that’s allowed us to be much more flexible and adaptable about how we actually deliver.”
One housing association playing a key role in the next phase of the East End regeneration is Thenue, which owns and manages around 3,500 properties across the city.
On Dalmarnock’s French Street, supported by £19m of grant funding from Glasgow City Council, construction of 173 new homes is currently under way. Thenue will deliver 119 for social rent by summer 2028, with the remaining 54 available for sale, managed by CCG Homes – although involved partners emphasise the plans are tenure-blind.
The 18-month build will see the historic street pattern from before the slum clearance programme restored, and a mix of one to four-bedroom apartments and family homes created.
All affordable homes will be fully wheelchair-accessible, and the entire development will connect to Clyde Gateway’s district heating network, which provides instant hot water and heating, and is designed both to improve fuel efficiency and target fuel poverty, with residents only paying for what they use.
Thenue has had a long-standing presence in the area, says Gillian Logan, the housing association’s property services manager for development. It has managed 200 homes in the athletes’ village since 2014 and more recently has completed 41 homes on Connal Street, near Dalmarnock railway station.
“It takes a long time – sometimes I feel regeneration is like turning around a battleship”
The success of the wider regeneration programme has made the area an attractive prospect for the association, Ms Logan says.
“The legacy of the Commonwealth Games acted as a catalyst for regeneration. It led to new infrastructure, green spaces and employment opportunities, which have helped make the area attractive to residents and supported the growth of both new and existing communities,” she says, highlighting the importance of a “strategic placemaking approach” in reversing the area’s fortunes.
“It’s created a positive opportunity for us as a community-based housing association. We see the East End as an area where we can help shape growth in a sustainable way, and support the development of a strong, connected community where people can put down roots and thrive,” Ms Logan says.
Today, Dalmarnock’s population is increasing once again. Around 9,000 people have moved into the East End area covered by Clyde Gateway in the past 20 years. Someone living there today, far from looking out of the window and seeing factories and textile mills, can find green spaces, gyms, cafes and job opportunities all within walking distance.
“It takes a long time – sometimes I feel regeneration is like turning around a battleship,” says Glasgow City Council’s Mr Gray. “It might take a wee while to turn around, but once you’re heading in the right direction, you’re on a good path, and we’re definitely on that now in the East End.
“Glasgow in the post-war era perhaps made mistakes in its peripheral estates and housing – building housing but not building communities. So we’re very cognisant of always building communities.”
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