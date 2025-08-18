Regeneration begins at Welsh village that housed Polish soldiers exiled after World War II

Penrhos Polish Village in Pwllheli, Gwynedd, was founded in 1949 by the Polish Housing Society to house exiled airmen and soldiers who stayed in the UK after the war.

Around 100 airmen, soldiers and sailors lived there, unable to return home because of the Soviet takeover of Poland.

However, over time, the population of the village has dwindled and the condition of the 107 homes has deteriorated.