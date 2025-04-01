Regeneration is the missing link in the government’s growth plans

The sector strongly welcomed the £2bn “down payment” on the next Affordable Homes Programme announced just before the Spring Statement. Not only will it ensure we can keep building, avoiding the cliff edge in development many feared, but it is also an important signal that the government remains committed to its pledge to build a new generation of affordable homes.

The government’s recognition of housing as a driver of growth is reassuring. Sustained focus on building homes is essential, but we must also prioritise quality alongside quantity, and never lose sight of homes being, above all else, places where people live.

The government has also said it wants to deliver a decade of national renewal, and building new social housing for those in need is clearly part of achieving that aim, but housing-led regeneration needs to be a significant part of the picture.

Around the country, there are concentrations of homes and estates that are becoming decrepit. This has all sorts of consequences: homes become harder to let, people leave, areas become run-down, anti-social behaviour increases, shops close and employers leave, which makes it harder for people to get jobs.

And we can’t rely solely on the open market or private investment to lead this regeneration in many areas. For example, Redruth is an old mining town in Cornwall with low-value homes, but it experiences the same cost pressure as anywhere else.

“Can we make the same economic case for investing public money in housing-led regeneration as we can for investing public money in the building of new social housing?”

One of our members, Coastline Housing, was looking at a brownfield scheme in Redruth with an average cost to build of £277,600. The average open market value of a home in Redruth is £278,300. The numbers just don’t add up.

But can we make the same economic case for investing public money in housing-led regeneration as we can for investing public money in the building of new social housing? I certainly think so.