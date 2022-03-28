Regeneration must value impact on tenants as much as financial KPIs

When the already complex and delicate operation of delivering homes is enriched by the context of regeneration, what are the realities involved for those of us responsible for getting the building done and getting it done well?

“Take it or leave it.” I recall flinching as I listened to my distraught mother repeat the words of the allocations officer to a friend.

“When 2017 came and went, and the bison blocks remained firmly in situ, the neighbourhood newsletters sheepish turned their attention to other matters. It felt as if regeneration would never happen”

I can never quite describe what my 12-year-old self felt the first time I approached the dark bison block building I was now expected to regard as home. Strangely, I can’t quite explain the absolute love I now and will always have for the flat I started off fearing and despising.

When I heard the news that the estate – the beautiful yet woefully under-cared-for estate of my formative years – was to be regenerated, I hadn’t yet started working at a housing association, let alone known what a development team does. I had no idea of what regeneration (in the context of housing) meant.

My introduction to this world of regeneration was the slightly too slick presentation of some new buildings by some architects, and vaguely distant dates for moving out from “2017 onwards”. Back in 2005, the whole experience felt far away and impersonal. When 2017 came and went, and the bison blocks remained firmly in situ, the neighbourhood newsletters sheepish turned their attention to other matters. It felt as if, like the plethora of repairs needed to the building, regeneration would never happen.