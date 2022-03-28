Regeneration must value impact on tenants as much as financial KPIs

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Regeneration is a huge upheaval for tenants – but it’s all too easy for development teams to forget that, says Adunni Adams
When the already complex and delicate operation of delivering homes is enriched by the context of regeneration, what are the realities involved for those of us responsible for getting the building done and getting it done well?
“Take it or leave it.” I recall flinching as I listened to my distraught mother repeat the words of the allocations officer to a friend.
“When 2017 came and went, and the bison blocks remained firmly in situ, the neighbourhood newsletters sheepish turned their attention to other matters. It felt as if regeneration would never happen”
I can never quite describe what my 12-year-old self felt the first time I approached the dark bison block building I was now expected to regard as home. Strangely, I can’t quite explain the absolute love I now and will always have for the flat I started off fearing and despising.
When I heard the news that the estate – the beautiful yet woefully under-cared-for estate of my formative years – was to be regenerated, I hadn’t yet started working at a housing association, let alone known what a development team does. I had no idea of what regeneration (in the context of housing) meant.
My introduction to this world of regeneration was the slightly too slick presentation of some new buildings by some architects, and vaguely distant dates for moving out from “2017 onwards”. Back in 2005, the whole experience felt far away and impersonal. When 2017 came and went, and the bison blocks remained firmly in situ, the neighbourhood newsletters sheepish turned their attention to other matters. It felt as if, like the plethora of repairs needed to the building, regeneration would never happen.
As my professional experience has grown, so has my understanding of the reasons for this delay and the struggle to communicate this to the community. By trying to avoid conveying bad news, those responsible for the regeneration only added to anxiety and uncertainty about so many people’s homes.
My reasons for being a housing association development professional are deeply rooted in the experiences of my childhood and formative years. I watched my mother interact with a housing system that was not very good at listening or meeting the needs of those it claimed to serve. Now that I am working on a regeneration project, my aspirations to do better are fuelled by my experiences. My values are strong, and they are my constant check and balance in my professional life.
“The emotional and psychological journey of the 12-year-old who experiences the life-altering destruction and reconstruction of their world does not tend to make it to the pages of board reports”
I am part of a team delivering a major west London regeneration. The delivery of new homes through regeneration is truly a multidisciplinary team effort, with the key objective being to ensure that the resident is at the heart of what we are doing. And what are we doing? Well, nothing short of determining and improving the life chances of the people who will live in our homes. It’s as serious as that.
Every decision made about design, safety, programme, costs and quality translates into the home that will form the centre of many, many lives.
Right now, the challenges of multiple priorities, all interdependent, threaten to narrow focus and move the development team away from the aim of delivering a high-quality regeneration.
That means safeguarding a good quality of living for our residents who live in the community. It means placing clear communication over swift construction-related decision-making. It means delivering services outside of our traditional development remit, which are essential to providing the quality of living residents deserve.
In the arena of regeneration, the residents must be the pacemakers and development teams must be geared up to take the lead from teams who have relationships with our residents. Development teams must endeavour to listen, but be clear about opportunities to make some changes and constraints which prevent others.
Engendering trust means being very clear from the outset about when information is being consulted on and what is being communicated. Intelligent programming and realistic budget-setting done in the context of organisation-wide and collaborative working sets the scene for successful delivery.
Discussing and decision-making with residents and resident-facing teams is a true demonstration that regeneration is unique. The approach must be distinguished from other forms of delivery.
“Carefully curated case studies to demonstrate positive experience is one thing. Embracing the time and attention required to continuously measure and interrogate the impact our regeneration plans have on our residents lives is quite another”
As much as there may be discomfort with this perception, we are charged with tearing down the buildings and environments that our residents have called their homes for many years, and even generations. Of course, there will be a new, more sustainable environment in its place. However, the impact of the loss of the place called home, uncertainty around what the new environment will look and feel like and years of disruptive construction, must be centred in the viability equation alongside financial key performance indicators (KPIs).
The development manager that fails to pay attention to this reality may well deliver units on time, within budget and (bricks and mortar-wise) to a high quality, but miss the mark in terms of delivering homes.
A key component is the measure of impact on each resident’s life both during and after the regeneration.
Those of us within the sector are all familiar and fiercely protective of financial performance metrics such as cost to value, internal rate of return, net present value, gross development value and profit margins.
Failing to meet any or a combination of these matrices quite rightly grabs the attention of boards and generates discussion and troubleshooting at a strategic level.
The emotional and psychological journey of the 12-year-old who experiences the life-altering destruction and reconstruction of their world does not tend to make it to the pages of board reports.
This is not just about gathering this sort of qualitative data and forming it into some sort of numerical KPI, but a willingness to regard these experiences in regeneration in the same way as other KPIs and then act accordingly.
Carefully curated case studies to demonstrate positive experience is one thing. Embracing the time and attention required to continuously measure and interrogate the impact our regeneration plans have on our residents’ lives is quite another.
Are our residents happier? Healthier? Do they love their new homes more? What are we measuring when it comes to success, and what might we want to add to the mix?
We may not have solved this equation, but this not the articulation of anything new. The tireless work of passionate individuals involved in regeneration delivery constantly refocuses organisational efforts back to our residents’ experiences. The absorption of this principle into strategic and governance-based practices is the next step. I hope this piece encourages further exploration about what good looks like in the future regeneration of homes and communities.
Adunni Adams, head of development delivery, Catalyst Housing
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