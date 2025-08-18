Regeneration begins at Welsh village that housed Polish soldiers exiled after World War II

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Housing association ClwydAlyn has begun the redevelopment of a village in north-west Wales which became home to Polish soldiers displaced after World War II.
Penrhos Polish Village in Pwllheli, Gwynedd, was founded in 1949 by the Polish Housing Society to house exiled airmen and soldiers who stayed in the UK after the war.
Around 100 airmen, soldiers and sailors lived there, unable to return home because of the Soviet takeover of Poland.
However, over time, the population of the village has dwindled and the condition of the 107 homes has deteriorated.
In 2020, the Polish Housing Society transferred all properties to ClwydAlyn in a merger. These included a care home, 90 residential properties, a church and several communal areas, such as dining facilities.
In 2022, plans were submitted to demolish the old properties in phases, starting with those that were already uninhabited, and build more than 100 new homes on the site.
Phase one of the project will incorporate 44 energy-efficient homes. Once complete, ClwydAlyn said these properties will be prioritised for residents who already live at Penrhos Polish Village, and people with low to medium care and support needs from the local community.
ClwydAlyn said it was also working with Cadw, the Welsh government’s historic environment service, to ensure Polish and Welsh heritage are preserved at Penrhos.
The village was established in 1949. For decades, Polish was the primary language spoken, and its inhabitants followed Polish traditions and customs.
Penrhos included a Catholic church, community hall and social clubs, offering a sense of home to those uprooted by war. The church is to be retained, along with the large metal Freedom Cross, which has been listed as a structure of historical and cultural interest.
Michal Drewenski, manager of Penrhos Polish Village, said: “The new homes we are building here will secure a stable future community for our current residents and enable us to welcome a significant number of new residents too.”
Paul Rowlinson, cabinet member for housing and property at Gwynedd Council, said: “Penrhos is a site of considerable historical and cultural importance, and I’m proud that this redevelopment will provide high-quality homes for existing residents while helping to meet the wider housing needs in Pen Llŷn.”
Craig Sparrow, executive director of property and development at ClwydAlyn, said: “We are proud to be developing these high-quality homes for residents in the Gwynedd area. They will support independent living and bring long-term benefits to the entire community, allowing it to grow and flourish.
“These homes will form part of an inclusive future for Penrhos Polish Village, whilst respecting the Welsh and Polish history at this fascinating location.”
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