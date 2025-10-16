Regional experts and youth charity founder among four new appointments to MHCLG board #UKhousing

MHCLG said the appointments “reflect the department’s commitment to collaborative, community-focused policy and delivery”.

Nick Forbes, Sarah Longlands, Ada Burns and Harris Bokhari will provide strategic leadership, probe performance and promote transparency as part of their new duties at the government department.

Dame Sarah Healey, permanent secretary, said the quartet will “play a vital role” in helping the department achieve its core missions, which include delivering more affordable homes, as well as boosting economic growth and supporting strong local government.

The ministry is also set to hire a new permanent lead NED as the term of current interim lead Mo Baines will end in April 2026, and will launch a recruitment campaign “shortly”.

Two of the new NEDs have backgrounds working in local government in the North East of England.

Mr Forbes is the former leader of Newcastle City Council and the Labour Group of the Local Government Association (LGA), and Ms Burns is the former chief executive of Darlington Borough Council and currently chairs Teeside University’s board of governors.