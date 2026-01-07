Registered providers want Section 106 homes built ‘well beyond’ regulations, HBF says

David O’Leary’s comments on the issue of unsold homes built by developers came as part of his evidence to the Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) Committee’s inquiry into homeownership affordability yesterday (6 January).

Mr O’Leary said registered providers (RPs) were asking for new build homes built to the Future Homes Standard, despite the new energy efficiency requirements not having been published yet.

“In recent times you’ve seen RPs particularly saying ‘we want the Future Homes Standard’. We still don’t know what the Future Homes Standard is, but at the moment people are making assumptions about that and asking for [homes] well beyond current building regulations and current standards,” he said.

Details of the regulations were due to be published last autumn after years of delays but are now expected to be out this month, according to a report in The Guardian last week.