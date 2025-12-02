Registered providers with market rent properties: how will the Renters’ Rights Act affect you?

Changes affecting rent review processes and the management of rent arrears are key risk areas for providers with market rent properties. Under the new rules for the private rented sector, at least two months’ notice must be given of a rent review.

If a tenant challenges the proposed increase, it will not be possible to enforce the new rent until the outcome of the first-tier tribunal is known. This could delay the rent increase by several months and push back the date for future annual rent reviews as well.

Importantly for renters, the risk attached to challenging rent increases will also be removed. Once implemented, the reforms will require the tribunal to enforce the landlord’s proposed figure or lower.

Therefore, it is unlikely providers will be able to operate a standard rent review date for market rent tenancies and so will need to ensure an effective system for staggered implementation of reviews across market rent stock.

“Training for staff will be crucial, ensuring they understand the different types of housing and how the act applies differently”

The route to regaining possession of a property will also change significantly. Under Section 21, the landlord can currently give the tenant two months’ notice to vacate the property, with no obligation to state the reason why.

However, under the new rules, all landlords will need to rely on one of the grounds for seeking possession, and it could take longer to secure a repossession order through the court system.

Training for staff will be crucial, ensuring they understand the different types of housing and how the act applies differently. Relevant policies and procedures will also need to be updated to reflect the impact of the act and the different implications for different types of stock.

Failure to comply with the provisions of the Act could lead to a breach of tenancy claims, loss of income, fines from local authorities and difficulty regaining possession.

Further implications of failing to comply include potential breaches of the Governance and Financial Viability Standard, funding covenants, reputational issues and, crucially, negative relationships with individual customers.

With so much change on the way, providers need to start reviewing their stock, systems, policies and procedures to ensure they are ready, and that tenants who will or will not be affected can be clearly identified.

Emma Hardman, head of housing, Anthony Collins