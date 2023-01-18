Regulate temporary accommodation through social housing bill, MPs urge

A new report by the Temporary Accommodation All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) called for a “new regulatory system” to improve conditions for the 95,000 households in B&Bs, hostels, shelters and properties rented out to councils.

The group is recommending an amendment to the the Social Housing (Regulation) Bill, currently in the report stage of the House of Lords, to ensure temporary accommodation is covered by the reforms.

“We believe this ‘easy win’ could lay the foundation for basic, countrywide accountability, from which it is possible to progress with the next steps,” the report said.

The number of families housed in temporary accommodation has risen by a staggering 56.8% since 2010, with nearly 120,000 children in temporary accommodation today.

Many of these children are very young. Data recently obtained by Inside Housing from 22 councils revealed that 38.6% of families in temporary accommodation had a child under five.

The APPG report contained concerning new data on the links between homelessness and deaths among children, compiled by the NHS-funded National Child Mortality Database (NCMD).