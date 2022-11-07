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Regulator adds to list of providers that have failed to file accounts

News07.11.22by Tim Clark

Four more registered providers have been added to the Regulator of Social Housing’s (RSH) list of associations that have failed to file accounts.

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Picture: Getty
Picture: Getty
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LinkedIn IHFour more registered providers have been added to the Regulator of Social Housing’s list of associations that have failed to file accounts #UKhousing

The four new providers that failed to file accounts include Senacre Housing Co-operative, Minster Housing Co-operative, Metropolitan Benefit Societies’ Almshouses and May Day Permanent Housing Co-operative.

A total of 13 providers were listed by the RSH, including Feldon Housing and Padley Housing Association, which were previously added to the list in May and have not submitted their 2021 accounts.

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In 2019, the RSH gave three small providers a non-compliant rating for failing to submit their accounts.
Three housing providers that appeared on the regulator’s notice in May have been removed from the latest list.

These include the Charity of Sarah Jane Wood & Mary A Garnett, Kilburn Housing Co-operative and The Abbeyfield (Streatham) Society.

Inside Housing attempted to contact all the organisations that were added to the list.

Providers that have failed to file accounts

  • Charity of Annie Kew
  • Dame Bertha Lopes Almshouses
  • Feldon Housing
  • Harman Atwood for Almshouses and Curates House
  • May Day Permanent Housing Co-operative
  • Metropolitan Benefit Societies’ Almshouses
  • Minster Housing Co-operative
  • Padley Housing Association
  • Senacre Housing Co-operative
  • South Mildmay Tenants Co-operative
  • The Abbeyfield Dorcas Society
  • The Charity of Hannah Clarke for Almshouses
  • Wrott and Hill Charity

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FinanceGovernment agency/department/organisationGovt agency/department/organisationRegulation and Governance
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