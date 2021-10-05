Regulator appoints three industry figures onto board of non-compliant provider

Liverpool-based Eldonian Community Based Housing Association, which operates 394 homes, was found to be non-compliant with the English regulator’s Governance and Financial Viability Standard in July.

The RSH said at the time that it had uncovered failures “at the most basic level”.

As a result, the regulator said today it has made three statutory appointments to Eldonian’s board.

These are: Bronwen Rapley, chief executive of 35,000-home Onward Homes; Angela Forshaw, a former director at Liverpool Mutual Homes; and Lesley Thompson. It is unclear at this stage what Ms Thompson’s experience is.