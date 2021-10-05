Regulator appoints three industry figures onto board of non-compliant provider

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The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) has appointed three industry figures onto the board of a non-compliant housing association to help tackle “governance failures”.
Liverpool-based Eldonian Community Based Housing Association, which operates 394 homes, was found to be non-compliant with the English regulator’s Governance and Financial Viability Standard in July.
The RSH said at the time that it had uncovered failures “at the most basic level”.
As a result, the regulator said today it has made three statutory appointments to Eldonian’s board.
These are: Bronwen Rapley, chief executive of 35,000-home Onward Homes; Angela Forshaw, a former director at Liverpool Mutual Homes; and Lesley Thompson. It is unclear at this stage what Ms Thompson’s experience is.
Among the failings identified previously, the regulator said it received a report in April on Eldonian’s governance, which concluded that the management committee “did not understand its responsibilities, was not meeting the regulatory standards and lacked capacity to address the issues”.
However, Eldonian did not alert the regulator to the existence of this report despite it being dated October 2020.
Eldonian had also “failed to communicate with the regulator in a timely manner”, the regulatory notice said.
Harold Brown, senior assistant director and head of the investigation and enforcement team at the RSH, said: “Following the publication of the regulatory notice on Eldonian in July 2021, we have been working with the provider to ensure it addresses the weaknesses in its governance.
“We have made these three appointments to ensure that the board has the capacity and capability it needs to resolve the governance failures.”
When contacted by Inside Housing, an Eldonian spokesperson said no one was currently available for comment.
It is the second time in just over a year that the RSH has used its powers to make statutory appointments to the board of a housing association. In September last year, three chief executives were appointed onto the board of lease-based provider Prospect Housing.
Earlier this year, it emerged that Prospect was being closed down as part of what it called a “solvent closure”.
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