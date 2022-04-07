Regulator calls for culture change as it sets out new consumer standard expectation

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) has called for a culture change as it sets out new consumer standard expectations.
In a letter to social landlord bosses referring to the government’s recently published draft clauses outlining how it intends to deliver the policies in the Social Housing White Paper, Fiona MacGregor, chief executive of the RSH, said that if things are not as they should be at an organisation, “you should act now” before the regulator “proactively [assesses] whether you meet the new consumer standards”.
The 19 clauses, which can be read in full on the government’s website, largely relate to the broadening of the RSH’s remit.
They include an amendment to the regulator’s fundamental objectives to ensure it supports the provision of housing that is ‘safe’ in addition to the existing expectations of being ‘well managed’ and of ‘appropriate quality’.
It also adds a new objective that the regulator requires landlords to be transparent with their tenants.
Ms MacGregor said that landlords must engage with tenants and respond to issues, because if residents do not have confidence that will happen, they will feel the need to circumvent existing systems.
She said that the world has “changed significantly” since the last time there was major legislation on social housing, while the pandemic has “underlined the importance of home for everyone”.
Referring to recent examples in the news about appalling housing conditions tenants are living in, Ms MacGregor said that they have been “let down by their landlords”.
“In these cases, individual tenants or groups of tenants have been waiting too long for issues they raise to be resolved, and as a result people have been living in poor-quality homes,” she said.
She said it is “vitally important” that residents know how to report repairs, have a range of ways to access services, and have “confidence that when they do so, you will take appropriate and effective action”.
“Without that confidence, people are more likely to feel the need to circumvent existing systems, which can be inefficient for everyone involved. It is the job of landlords to get this right,” Ms MacGregor said.
She said that proactive consumer regulation is “part of the solution” and will help to drive up standards and tackle poor performance.
“Where change is needed, it requires a culture change within the relevant registered providers.
“The quality and safety of the homes you provide, your ability to maintain them, and the quality of your services to tenants are vitally important.
“Where these are not as they should be, you should act now; before we proactively assess whether you meet the new consumer standards,” she said.
The chief executive said that leadership and good governance from boards, councillors and management teams are “the key to getting this right”.
She said that boards and councillors should be “challenging management teams now” about whether homes and services need improving and whether tenants are able to bring problems to their attention effectively.
Ms MacGregor added that understanding whether standards are being met needs to be informed by effective communication and engagement with tenants.
“We recognise that the current economic realities increase the challenge and complexity of the situation, and that responding appropriately will not always be straightforward.
“But registered providers need to adapt to the world as it is now. This means improving the quality of your service where necessary and being clear, particularly with tenants, about your priorities and any trade-offs you need to make,” she said.
Ms MacGregor also wrote about the new business models for social housing entering the market, such as the for-profit providers, and the rapid growth of lease-based models of supported housing.
The government recently clarified how it will regulate these providers.
An update to ‘Regulating the Standards’, which sets out how the regulator assesses whether registered providers are meeting standards, explains that for-profits will be judged in the same way as non-profit associations, including being given exactly the same governance and viability gradings after in-depth assessments.
“We expect all registered providers to comply with the standards, including the economic standards for private registered providers, and to be able to provide assurance that they do so, regardless of their business model – providers cannot contract out their responsibility for meeting the standards,” she said.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly regulation and legal round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories