Regulator calls for culture change as it sets out new consumer standard expectation

.@RSHEngland has called for a culture change as it sets out new consumer standard expectations #UKhousing

It also adds a new objective that the regulator requires landlords to be transparent with their tenants.

They include an amendment to the regulator’s fundamental objectives to ensure it supports the provision of housing that is ‘safe’ in addition to the existing expectations of being ‘well managed’ and of ‘appropriate quality’.

The 19 clauses, which can be read in full on the government’s website , largely relate to the broadening of the RSH’s remit.

In a letter to social landlord bosses referring to the government’s recently published draft clauses outlining how it intends to deliver the policies in the Social Housing White Paper , Fiona MacGregor, chief executive of the RSH, said that if things are not as they should be at an organisation, “you should act now” before the regulator “proactively [assesses] whether you meet the new consumer standards”.

Ms MacGregor said that landlords must engage with tenants and respond to issues, because if residents do not have confidence that will happen, they will feel the need to circumvent existing systems.

She said that the world has “changed significantly” since the last time there was major legislation on social housing, while the pandemic has “underlined the importance of home for everyone”.

Referring to recent examples in the news about appalling housing conditions tenants are living in, Ms MacGregor said that they have been “let down by their landlords”.

“In these cases, individual tenants or groups of tenants have been waiting too long for issues they raise to be resolved, and as a result people have been living in poor-quality homes,” she said.

She said it is “vitally important” that residents know how to report repairs, have a range of ways to access services, and have “confidence that when they do so, you will take appropriate and effective action”.

“Without that confidence, people are more likely to feel the need to circumvent existing systems, which can be inefficient for everyone involved. It is the job of landlords to get this right,” Ms MacGregor said.

She said that proactive consumer regulation is “part of the solution” and will help to drive up standards and tackle poor performance.

“Where change is needed, it requires a culture change within the relevant registered providers.

“The quality and safety of the homes you provide, your ability to maintain them, and the quality of your services to tenants are vitally important.

“Where these are not as they should be, you should act now; before we proactively assess whether you meet the new consumer standards,” she said.