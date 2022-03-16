Regulator clarifies how it will assess for-profits amid sector proliferation

An update to Regulating the Standards, which sets out how the regulator assesses whether registered providers are meeting standards, explains that for-profits will be judged in the same way as non-profit associations, including being given exactly the same governance and viability gradings after in-depth assessments.

However, the regulator acknowledges that there are differences between both models, which it needs to take into account when assessing viability.

This includes making it clear that judgements of for-profit registered providers will only reflect them and not a wider group of companies they may be linked to.