Regulator confirms decision to de-register non-compliant housing association

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The English regulator has confirmed its decision to de-register a small lease-based association after first announcing its intention to remove the landlord from its registered providers list last month.
Essex-based Larch Housing Association, which owns and manages 266 homes, is set to be de-registered more than two years after the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) first found it was non-compliant due to “on-going viability” concerns.
The RSH notified Larch last month that it proposed to remove it from its register of social housing providers using the powers it has under Section 118 of the Housing and Regeneration Act 2008.
According to the regulator, Larch was given 28 days’ notice and provided the opportunity to make representations to the RSH during that notice period.
In a regulatory notice published today, the RSH said Larch made representations, while the regulator also “took into account the significant weaknesses in Larch’s governance arrangements and its failure to address the viability issues during the period of engagement”.
“The regulator has made the decision to de-register Larch from the register of social housing providers. The regulator’s judgement is that Larch has failed to demonstrate that it can sustain its viability on an on-going basis,” the notice said.
It is rare for the regulator to remove a social landlord from its list of registered providers.
Exempt accommodation provider Green Park was one of the most recent providers to be de-registered. In March, the RSH announced that it would lose its registered provider status on the grounds that it no longer owned or managed any social housing.
Larch was registered as a not-for-profit provider in 2012 and has developments in Essex and Devon.
In July last year, the RSH hit Larch with a regulatory notice for “serious failure” and stated that progress at the housing association had been “limited” since it was first declared non-compliant in November 2019.
Larch’s business model sees it enter into long-term index-linked lease arrangements with private firms to acquire homes which it fills with tenants.
In July last year, the regulator said Larch continued “to be unable to achieve its income forecasts”, placing “significant stress on its cashflow” and leaving it unable to meet its lease obligations “as and when they fall due”.
The regulator also revealed at the time that creditor action had been taken against Larch, which “led to the provider entering into the regulator’s insolvency process and the commencement of a moratorium”.
At the time Larch said it had recruited a new chair to try to address the issues it faced, but admitted that it continued to experience cash flow issues.
Larch now has the option to appeal against the regulator’s decision to de-register it. The RSH said it will not de-register a body while an appeal is pending.
Larch has been approached for comment.
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