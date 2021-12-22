Regulator confirms decision to de-register non-compliant housing association

Essex-based Larch Housing Association, which owns and manages 266 homes, is set to be de-registered more than two years after the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) first found it was non-compliant due to “on-going viability” concerns.

The RSH notified Larch last month that it proposed to remove it from its register of social housing providers using the powers it has under Section 118 of the Housing and Regeneration Act 2008.

According to the regulator, Larch was given 28 days’ notice and provided the opportunity to make representations to the RSH during that notice period.

In a regulatory notice published today, the RSH said Larch made representations, while the regulator also “took into account the significant weaknesses in Larch’s governance arrangements and its failure to address the viability issues during the period of engagement”.