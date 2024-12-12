Regulator downgrades Essex council to C4 over tenant safety failings

The regulator also found the council “did not take tenants’ views into account in its decision-making” and provided “no meaningful opportunities for tenants to influence and scrutinise landlord services or hold their landlord to account”.

Though the council submitted TSM management data, it was “unable to provide assurance on the integrity of the data submitted” and the information was excluded from the RSH’s recent report on TSM results.

Fundamental changes were needed in relation to outcomes against the Safety and Quality Standard and the Transparency, influence and Accountability Standard, the regulator said.

“Our engagement with Castle Point Borough Council will be intensive and we will seek evidence that gives us the assurance that sufficient change and progress is being made,” it said.

Dave Blackwell, leader of Castle Point, said: “We are sorry that the council has not met the expectations of our tenants, or of the regulator. We remain committed to ensuring that our homes provide safe and warm places to live for our tenants.

“We accept and recognise that, in the past, the council hasn’t got everything right, and we are fully committed to making the necessary improvements. Nothing is more important to us than our tenants’ well-being and safety, and this will remain our priority even after all issues have been addressed.”

Mr Blackwell said the council had already implemented some changes to address the issues, including investing £438,000 into improvements, launching a tenant survey and publishing a housing improvement programme.

It is also planning to survey the majority of its 1,500 properties in the next 10 months and appoint new contractors to speed up remedial works.

This is the second C4 grade the regulator has handed out, after the London Borough of Newham received the grade in October.

The regulator found 9,000 overdue fire safety remedial actions and a failure to self-refer.

In spite of this, Newham also achieved the highest TSM score of all London local authorities in 2023-24.