Regulator finds ‘serious failings’ over rent-setting at Midlands landlord

In a judgement today, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) said there were “serious failings” at Trident Housing Association in how it had delivered the Rent Standard.

Trident said the failings were “historic” and it had taken steps to make improvements.

The judgement found that Trident had set rent higher than the formula ceiling, while its rent increase had exceeded the regulator’s limit.

Rent had also been set higher than the fair rent determination and affordable rent had been set wrongly at the start of tenancies, the agency said.