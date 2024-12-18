Regulator finds ‘serious failings’ over rent-setting at Midlands landlord

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A Birmingham-based landlord has apologised to residents after the regulator found “multiple errors” over the setting of rents.
In a judgement today, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) said there were “serious failings” at Trident Housing Association in how it had delivered the Rent Standard.
Trident said the failings were “historic” and it had taken steps to make improvements.
The judgement found that Trident had set rent higher than the formula ceiling, while its rent increase had exceeded the regulator’s limit.
Rent had also been set higher than the fair rent determination and affordable rent had been set wrongly at the start of tenancies, the agency said.
A total of 519 tenancies had not complied with the standard, Trident confirmed to the regulator after a self-referral.
Overall, the landlord owns around 3,200 homes, mostly across the West Midlands and Derbyshire.
The errors were identified through an “independent review” by the landlord, the regulator said.
“Taking into account the number of the errors made by Trident, over an extended period of time, and the potential impact on tenants, we have concluded that there have been serious failings in how Trident has delivered the outcomes of the Rent Standard,” the RSH said.
The agency said it also did not have “assurance” that Trident was previously compliant with the Welfare Reform and Work Act 2016.
However the RSH said Trident has been “transparent and is engaging constructively”.
The group has corrected its rents from April 2024 and plans to address previous over-charging and refund tenants, the regulator said.
The RSH said it is engaging with Trident as it “continues to address the issues that led to these errors”.
The latest ruling comes 11 months after the group was downgraded for governance after it was found that a “significant number” of its homes had been reclassified as specialised supported housing.
Trident retained its G2/V2 status today, following a stability check, the RSH said.
In a statement, Trident said it accepted the regulator’s latest decision and is “committed to taking the steps to improve our oversight of risk and internal controls”.
The statement added: “We are very sorry to our residents and partners for any impact these errors have had on them and are working to get these mistakes rectified as soon as possible.”
Brian Carr, Trident’s chair, said: “Since our new chief executive Nigel Wilson was appointed some 15 months ago, he has been working closely with the regulator, board and colleagues to prioritise resolving these outstanding historical issues.
“We are pleased the regulator has recognised our efforts to work much more closely and collaboratively with them.”
Mr Wilson joined Trident last year after nearly four years as boss of Sunderland-based Gentoo.
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