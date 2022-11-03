Regulator finds Yorkshire-based provider ‘non-compliant’ over conflicts of interest

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A Yorkshire-based housing association has been deemed as non-compliant by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH).
In its judgement, the English regulator listed multiple failures by Highstone Housing Association that included a failure to manage conflicts of interest within its development programme.
Based in Sheffield, the family-run business provides supported living accommodation for vulnerable adults in partnership with local authorities across Yorkshire.
The RSH investigated how the landlord’s properties were acquired and developed by unregistered third parties connected to the landlord’s executive directors.
The third parties involved were Highstone Homes Limited (HH) and Highstone Building Services Limited (HBS).
Highstone entered into long leases with HH, which subsequently sold the majority of the properties in November 2021 to a real estate investment trust alongside renegotiated terms of the long-term lease with Highstone.
The landlord’s executive directors stood to personally benefit from these arrangement with HH and HBS, according to the RSH.
The judgement also found that the provider failed to ensure that arrangements it had entered into did not inappropriately advance the interests of those third parties.
Highstone was unable to provide evidence of any assurance given to the board that rent levels are compliant with the Rent Standard and has made inconsistent statements to the regulator about the classification of its stock.
This is alongside an additional failure ‘to ensure that its governance arrangements comply with its governing documents and all regulatory requirements, safeguard taxpayers’ interests and the reputation of the sector, and have an effective risk management and internal controls assurance framework”.
Harold Brown, senior assistant director for investigations and enforcement at the RSH, said: “Our investigation into Highstone Housing Association has revealed clear conflicts of interest at board level, as well as a failure to plan appropriately for the risks that come with a long-term lease-based model.
“Highstone has also failed to assure us that its rents comply with our standards. We are engaging intensively with Highstone’s new board as it works to return to compliance with our standards.”
The RSH began looking into Highstone’s third-party activities in July after it announced it had launched an investigation into a matter which “may impact” the landlord’s compliance with the Governance and Financial Viability Standard.
However, as it owns and manages fewer than 1,000 homes, it does not receive governance and financial viability grades.
According to its 2021 accounts, Highstone has received £12.7m in grants under Homes England’s Affordable Homes Programme.
In a statement, the landlord said: “Highstone Housing Association is committed to working with the RSH to address the issues identified. Work has started to rigorously review areas of non-compliance.
“In response to the regulatory engagement, a review of board membership has taken place, which included three new board appointments.
“Highstone is committed to the highest standards and places the interests of the vulnerable individuals it houses at the forefront at all times.”
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