Regulator finds Yorkshire-based provider ‘non-compliant’ over conflicts of interest

In its judgement, the English regulator listed multiple failures by Highstone Housing Association that included a failure to manage conflicts of interest within its development programme.

Based in Sheffield, the family-run business provides supported living accommodation for vulnerable adults in partnership with local authorities across Yorkshire.

The RSH investigated how the landlord’s properties were acquired and developed by unregistered third parties connected to the landlord’s executive directors.

The third parties involved were Highstone Homes Limited (HH) and Highstone Building Services Limited (HBS).

Highstone entered into long leases with HH, which subsequently sold the majority of the properties in November 2021 to a real estate investment trust alongside renegotiated terms of the long-term lease with Highstone.

The landlord’s executive directors stood to personally benefit from these arrangement with HH and HBS, according to the RSH.