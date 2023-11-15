Regulator hits four landlords with financial viability downgrades

Curo Group, Golding Homes, Phoenix Community Housing and Worthing Homes have all been moved to a V2 rating following annual stability checks by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH).

A V2 rating is compliant, but means a landlord has “less capacity” to respond to adverse events, according to the RSH.

Twenty other landlords retained their current governance and financial viability grades today, in what is the English regulator’s first wave of announcements based on its annual stability checks.

During last year’s stability checks, a string of landlords were downgraded to V2 as challenging economic conditions started to bite.