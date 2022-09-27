Regulator investigates 28 whistleblowing allegations about social landlords

According to the report on whistleblowing disclosures made to the RSH between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2022, the English regulator received 30 allegations of wrong-doing and investigated 28 of these. In total, it took regulatory action against five providers by deeming them in breach of standards off the back of the whistleblowers’ actions.

Generally, whistleblowers raise concerns when they believe a crime has been or is likely to be committed, if someone has failed to comply with a legal obligation, or the health and safety of someone is at risk.

Whistleblowers also come forward if a failing has been or is likely to be deliberately concealed.

Since November 2019, the regulator has been a ‘prescribed person’ under the Public Interest Disclosure Act 1998 in relation to issues relating to social landlords.

The role enables workers to disclose concerns to an independent body when they feel unable to do so to their employer, or where they have already done so but their employer has failed to act. Prior to 2019, the prescribed person was Homes England and its predecessor the Homes and Communities Agency.