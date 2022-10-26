Regulator investigating 24,000-home landlord over potential governance issues for second time in three years

In a release today, the regulator confirmed that it is currently investigating a matter which may impact ForHousing’s compliance with the governance element of the Governance and Financial Viability Standard.

The outcome of the current investigation will be confirmed in a regulatory judgement once completed, the RSH said.

Salford-based ForHousing, which is part of ForViva Group and owns and manages just under 24,000 homes, currently has a governance grade of G2 and a viability grade of V1.