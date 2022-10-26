Regulator investigating 24,000-home landlord over potential governance issues for second time in three years

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
A large Northern housing association has been placed on the Regulator of Social Housing’s (RSH) ‘gradings under review’ list for the second time in three years because of possible governance issues.
In a release today, the regulator confirmed that it is currently investigating a matter which may impact ForHousing’s compliance with the governance element of the Governance and Financial Viability Standard.
The outcome of the current investigation will be confirmed in a regulatory judgement once completed, the RSH said.
Salford-based ForHousing, which is part of ForViva Group and owns and manages just under 24,000 homes, currently has a governance grade of G2 and a viability grade of V1.
It is the second time it has been put on the gradings under review list since 2019.
The regulator first investigated the housing association over possible governance issues in November of that year. This was the year it officially became an entity after a restructure at ForViva. The subsidiary was previously known as City West Housing.
In October 2020, the regulator confirmed the interim grade of G2 for governance. It said the housing association was meeting standards but needed to improve.
Its judgement detailed reviews undertaken by the ForViva board following whistleblowing allegations concerning probity and a lack of transparency in decision-making.
In response to the reviews, the group adopted interim measures to provide assurance of its governance arrangements.
ForHousing has retained the G2 grade since then.
The investigation comes shortly after ForHousing’s chief executive stepped down after three years at the helm.
Colette McKune, who took over as chief executive in June 2019, left at the end of September.
Mike Parkin, formerly chief operating officer at ForHousing, took over as interim chief executive from October.
Paul Kennedy, chair of the ForHousing board, told Inside Housing: “We are committed to working closely with the regulator to provide the additional assurance required as part of their review.
“We will continue to focus on delivering quality services to tenants and work in partnership to improve lives.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly regulation and legal round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories