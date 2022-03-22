Regulator investigating London housing association’s financial viability

The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) has updated its gradings under review listing for the west London landlord three months after it was first placed on the list due to governance issues.

Landlords are placed on the regulator’s gradings under review list when they are being investigated for a matter that may impact their compliance.

SBHG was placed on the list in December due to governance issues, but the update means the 5,000-home landlord’s financial viability grading is also at risk of being downgraded to a non-compliant grading.