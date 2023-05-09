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The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) has placed South Yorkshire Housing Association (SYHA) on its gradings under review list.
According to the English regulator, it is investigating matters at the 5,700-home landlord “which may impact on SYHA’s compliance with the Governance and Financial Viability Standard”.
The housing association currently has G2/V2 grades.
The regulator places a landlord on its gradings under review list when it is investigating an issue that may lead to a downgrade to a non-compliant grade, such as G3 or G4 for governance and V3 or V4 for financial viability.
In a regulatory notice, the RSH said: “The regulator is currently investigating matters which may impact on SYHA’s compliance with the Governance and Financial Viability Standard.
“The outcome of the investigation will be confirmed in a regulatory judgement, once completed.”
In September, the RSH downgraded SYHA from G1 to G2 and confirmed its existing V2 grade.
At the time, the regulator said that following an in-depth assessment, it concluded that SYHA “needs to improve aspects of its governance arrangements to ensure continued compliance”.
Larry Gold, chief executive at SYHA, said: “The Regulator of Social Housing has published notification that it has placed SYHA on its grading under review list as it reviews compliance with its Governance and Financial Viability Standard.
“Our primary focus is to work closely with the regulator on the ongoing review and to take all the necessary action to ensure the financial viability and strong governance of SYHA.”
Mr Gold was announced as chief executive of the association in January and took up the role in March.
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