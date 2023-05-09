According to the English regulator, it is investigating matters at the 5,700-home landlord “which may impact on SYHA’s compliance with the Governance and Financial Viability Standard”.

The housing association currently has G2/V2 grades.

The regulator places a landlord on its gradings under review list when it is investigating an issue that may lead to a downgrade to a non-compliant grade, such as G3 or G4 for governance and V3 or V4 for financial viability.