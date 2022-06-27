Regulator of Social Housing chief executive to step down

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Fiona MacGregor has announced plans to step down as the chief executive of the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) due to family circumstances.
Ms MacGregor will stay in the role until the New Year, supported by deputy chief executive Jonathan Walters, who has assumed some new responsibilities.
Bernadette Conroy, chair of the RSH, will work with the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to appoint a successor.
Ms MacGregor has been chief executive of the RSH since its inception in 2018 following the break-up of the Housing and Communities Agency into the RSH and Homes England.
Before that, Ms MacGregor served as executive director of regulation within the HCA on an interim basis and then a permanent basis since July 2015.
She worked at the HCA since its launch in 2008, before which she was deputy director of investment at the Housing Corporation and head of development at large at L&Q.
She is currently overseeing an expansion of the RSH’s remit following reforms to the regulation of social housing as part of the response to the Grenfell Tower fire.
Under the reforms, the RSH will be given greater powers to regulate landlords on consumer matters, in addition to its current focus on governance and financial viability.
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