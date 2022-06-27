Regulator of Social Housing chief executive to step down

Fiona MacGregor has announced plans to step down as the chief executive of the Regulator of Social Housing due to family circumstances #UKhousing

Bernadette Conroy, chair of the RSH, will work with the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to appoint a successor.

Ms MacGregor will stay in the role until the New Year, supported by deputy chief executive Jonathan Walters, who has assumed some new responsibilities.

Ms MacGregor has been chief executive of the RSH since its inception in 2018 following the break-up of the Housing and Communities Agency into the RSH and Homes England.

Before that, Ms MacGregor served as executive director of regulation within the HCA on an interim basis and then a permanent basis since July 2015.

She worked at the HCA since its launch in 2008, before which she was deputy director of investment at the Housing Corporation and head of development at large at L&Q.