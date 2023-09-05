Regulator of Social Housing proposes doubling fees to deliver expanded role

Under the new plans, the English regulator would charge larger social landlords almost double the amount for each social home they provide - from £5.40 to between £9 and £10.

Housing associations with fewer than 1,000 homes would continue to be charged a flat annual fee, but this will also amount to double the current rate of £300 - to between £600 and £700.

The consultation document launched today is inviting the sector to share its views on the proposed fee increase before Tuesday 31 October.