Regulator of Social Housing reports 66% rise in whistleblowing allegations

The English regulator has reported a 66% rise in whistleblowing allegations, according to a new report #UKhousing

The figure marks a steady rise from 2022-23 when 24 allegations from whistleblowers were received and 2021-22 when 30 allegations were received.

Of these, eight cases were carried forward from the previous year.

From 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) received 40 disclosures from whistleblowers about matters relating to English social housing providers.

Of the 40 disclosures received last year, the RSH referred 19 for more detailed consideration and investigated 17. However, none resulted in or contributed to regulatory action.

In each of the 17 cases that were investigated, the regulator contacted the registered provider and sought their response to the issues raised. In some cases, the RSH also asked the whistleblower for further information or evidence.

For 12 of the cases closed in 2023-24 following an investigation, the registered provider assured the RSH that it was aware of the issues and was responding appropriately. In the remaining five cases, information from the whistleblowers had been considered and formed part of ongoing engagement.

Generally, whistleblowers raise concerns when they believe a crime has been or is likely to be committed, if someone has failed to comply with a legal obligation, or if the health and safety of someone is at risk.

Whistleblowers also come forward if a failing has been or is likely to be deliberately concealed.