Regulator publishes final tenant satisfaction measures for new consumer standards

The Regulator of Social Housing has finalised the new tenant satisfaction measures that social landlords will be judged on under new consumer standards #UKhousing

After a consultation period that was completed earlier this year, the regulator has now tweaked the initial measures to come up with a definitive list of what landlords will assessed on.

From 1 April 2023, the regulator will collect information on tenants’ satisfaction with the performance of their social landlords through 22 newly agreed TSMs.

The TSMs, which will be collected through tenant surveys and landlord data, will cover five main themes, including repairs, building safety, effective complaint-handling, respectful and helpful tenant engagement, and responsible neighbourhood management.

The measures form part of a huge overhaul of social housing regulation following the Grenfell Tower disaster in June 2017.

It aims to bring in a more tenant-focused system after residents in the tower were not listened to.

When the Social Housing White Paper was published in November 2020, it emerged that the regulator would be introducing a set of measures that were important to tenants, which social landlords would be judged on.

The consultation on the measures, which ran from 9 December 2021 to 3 March 2022, received 1,098 responses, including from social housing tenants, shared owners, councils and housing associations.

The regulator proposed to set a new consumer standard – the Tenant Satisfaction Measures Standard – which would include specific expectations for all social housing providers in relation to 22 TSMs.

Although the majority of feedback was “positive”, the RSH made several changes in response to suggestions and comments made by respondents.

It had initially proposed one TSM that covered whether a home is well-maintained as well as safe, but now there will be two separate TSMs on each theme.

It also changed the TSM that measures satisfaction with the landlord’s approach to handling complaints to add a filter survey question clarifying whether the tenant had made a complaint.